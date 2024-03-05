How to Beat 7-Star Blastoise Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In celebration of Pokemon Day 2024, we’re going up against a particularly mighty Blastoise. To help you out, here are some of the best builds and counters for the 7-Star Blastoise Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The 7-Star Blastoise Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will begin on Tuesday, March 5 at 4 PM PST and will continue until Tuesday, March 12 at 4:59 PM PST. The event was preceded by a Venusaur Tera Raid and will be followed by the return of the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid, with each raid lasting a week.

7-Star Blastoise Moveset and Tera Type

Blastoise will have the Steel Tera Type during its 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, altering many of its usual strengths and weaknesses as a Water-type Pokemon. This change will also boost any Steel-type moves added to its repertoire, such as Flash Cannon. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokemon, 7-Star Blastoise will have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.

7-Star Blastoise’s full moveset and abilities are as follows: Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type Blastoise 100 Rain Dance

Surf

Hydro Pump

Flash Cannon

Ice Spinner

Iron Defense

Shell Smash Rain Dish TBA Steel

Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Blastoise Tera Raid

The Steel Tera Type on 7-Star Blastoise makes it weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves, but you’ll want to be careful when choosing which Pokemon to face it, as Blastoise’s access to strong Water-type moves will make Fire and Ground-type Pokemon especially vulnerable. What’s more, this Blastoise is especially beefy, with its Rain Dish ability healing 6% of its HP at the end of every turn in rainy weather and its stat-boosting moves increasing its Defenses. To counter this, your best options are mostly going to be Fighting-type Pokemon that can take advantage of their typing to deal massive STAB damage while also tanking, or even negating, the majority of Blastoise’s moves. Below are a few recommendations to help you in this tough battle:

Poliwrath Poliwrath feels like the most obvious choice to counter 7-Star Blastoise. Its Water/Fighting dual type resists all of Blastoise’s moves, with the added bonus of Poliwrath’s Water Absorb ability not only negating Blastoise’s Water-focused moveset but also healing Poliwrath every time it’s hit with a Water-type move. The Belly Drum/Drain Punch combination will allow it to dish out some decent damage, receiving STAB from its Fighting type. Amnesia will increase Poliwrath’s Special Defense, helping it to better tank moves like Flash Cannon, and Haze will reset all stats on the field, helping to mitigate Blastoise’s defenses. Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs Poliwrath 100 Drain Punch

Belly Drum

Amnesia

Haze Water Absorb Expert Belt Adamant Fighting HP & Attack

Vaporeon Fire Tera Type Vaporeon may seem alarming at first glance, but it’s actually a very clever build that was used to great effect by many trainers against 7-Star Empoleon. Vaporeon’s Water Absorb ability will make it immune to, and healed by, all Water-type attacks, converting its Terastal weakness into an advantage. Sunny Day will negate 7-Star Blastoise’s rainy weather while also changing Vaporeon’s Weather Ball into a Super Effective Fire-type, which can be further boosted by Calm Mind. Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs Vaporeon 100 Weather Ball

Sunny Day

Calm Mind

Haze Water Absorb Shell Bell Modest Fire Special Defense & Special Attack

Iron Hands Iron Hands is famous for being the go-to Pokemon for Tera Raids, and yet again, it’ll likely do pretty well here against 7-Star Blastoise. Its defenses won’t be as well covered as Poliwrath, but it doesn’t have any weaknesses against 7-Star Blastoise, and it is significantly stronger than Poliwrath with a similar moveset. My concern is that Iron Hands may be a glass cannon due to its fairly low Special Defense, but Drain Punch may help to keep its health topped up, and if we maximize our chances to inflict Critical Hits with Focus Energy and Scope Lens, we can ignore stat changes and increase our HP gains. Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs Iron Hands 100 Belly Drum / Swords Dance

Drain Punch

Focus Energy

Iron Defense Quark Drive Scope Lens Adamant Fighting HP & Attack

Annihilape Annihilape is yet another excellent Fighting-type Pokemon often used in Tera Raids. Most often you’ll see Rage Fist on Annihilape as a ridiculously high-damaging move, but I’ve opted to replace it with Drain Punch here for a STAB move that will help keep Annihilape healthy. Sunny Day will override the rain to keep 7-Star Blastoise from healing and also weaken its Water-type attacks, and Bulk Up will help bolster both your Attack and Defense. Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs Annihilape 100 Drain Punch

Sunny Day

Bulk Up

Screech Defiant Expert Belt / Big Root Adamant Fighting HP & Special Defense

That’s it for the 7-Star Blastoise Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Next up, look forward to the 7-Star Charizard event coming next week.