How to Beat 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Coming hot off the heels of the Kanto starter trio, trainers have a new 7-Star Tera Raid to grapple with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Meganium. Here are some of the best builds and counters for the 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
7-Star Meganium Tera Raid Event Dates in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will begin on Thursday, April 4 at 5 PM PST and will continue until Sunday, April 7 at 4:59 PM PST. The event will occur again a week later on Thursday, April 11 at 5 PM PST until Sunday, April 14 at 4:59 PM PST.
7-Star Meganium Moveset and Tera Type
Meganium will have the Psychic Tera type during its 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, altering many of its usual strengths and weaknesses as a Grass-type Pokemon. The Psychic Tera type will also boost any Psychic-type moves added to its repertoire, such as Zen Headbutt. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokemon, 7-Star Meganium will have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.
7-Star Meganium’s full moveset and abilities are expected to look something like the following:
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
Meganium
|100
|Sunny Day
Zen Headbutt
Petal Blizzard
Earthquake
Solar Blade
Solar Beam
Body Slam
Reflect
Light Screen
|Leaf Guard
|TBA
|Psychic
Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid
The Psychic Tera type on 7-Star Meganium makes it weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves. Its hidden ability, Leaf Guard, will make it immune to non-volatile status conditions in harsh sunlight, such as Burn, Freeze, Paralysis, Poison, and Sleep.
As far as 7-Star Tera raid Pokemon go, Meganium is difficult to predict, largely due to its mediocre stat spread and move pool. Its stats are spread nearly evenly across the board, meaning it doesn’t have any one specialization, and you may see it using both Special and Physical attacks. This can make it difficult to counter despite Meganium being rather lackluster. At the very least, you’ll want to protect yourself against Grass and Psychic moves while also leaning on Dark, Ghost, or Bug types to dish out damage.
Below are a few recommendations that I expect will have some success in this challenge:
Incineroar
Incineroar takes advantage of its typing to resist Grass and negate Psychic-type moves. Additionally, its hidden ability, Intimidate, will lower Meganium’s Attack stat, weakening Meganium even further. If 7-Star Meganium knows Earthquake or Body Press, Incineroar could end up suffering here, but hopefully with Leech Life, it will be able to absorb enough HP to keep it in the game. Incineroar’s strongest move is theoretically Power Trip, which requires some setup by boosting its stats with moves like Swords Dance and Bulk Up, but it’s not an easily accessible move, requiring breeding or a Mirror Herb. Alternatively, you can use Darkest Lariat for high damage, but Snarl could also come in handy as a move that will lower Meganium’s Special Attack when used.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Incineroar
|100
|Darkest Lariat / Snarl / Power Trip
Leech Life
Swords Dance
Bulk Up
|Intimidate
|Expert Belt
|Adamant
|Stellar / Dark
|HP & Attack
Umbreon
While Umbreon doesn’t resist any of the moves we can expect from 7-Star Meganium, it is immune to Psychic and it’s quite the wall with beefy stats in both Defense and Special Defense. Umbreon isn’t the strongest attacker, but it can dish out some STAB damage with Foul Play, which will use Meganium’s Attack stat to calculate damage instead of Umbreon’s weaker Attack stat. However, beware that Foul Play can backfire if other trainers are using status moves to lower Meganium’s Attack.
As an alternative, Crunch is never a bad option with the potential to cause Meganium to Flinch. Otherwise, Umbreon will serve as a solid support Pokemon that can debuff Meganium and buff your allies. If you want to go full support, I may even suggest ditching Foul Play / Crunch in favor of Rain Dance or Moonlight, but the extra damage from an attack move may come in clutch.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Umbreon
|100
|Foul Play / Crunch
Snarl
Screech
Reflect
|Inner Focus
|Shell Bell
|Careful
|Stellar / Dark
|HP & Defense
Decidueye
With its Grass / Ghost dual type, Decidueye has an excellent type advantage against 7-Star Meganium—it should resist most of Meganium’s moves with the exception of Zen Headbutt and also deal some powerful STAB damage with its signature Ghost-type attack, Spirit Shackle. In addition, Decidueye can keep itself healthy with Roost and has access to a solid number of support moves like Feather Dance, Rain Dance, Ligh Screen, and Defog. Defog is going to be the most helpful among those support moves as it will clear any Light Screen and Reflects while also lowering Meganium’s evasion, but it’s only accessible via breeding or a Mirror Herb and, really, any of those support moves will be immensely helpful in battle.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Decidueye
|100
|Spirit Shackle
Swords Dance
Defog
Rain Dance / Roost
|Long Reach
|Expert Belt
|Adamant
|Stellar / Ghost
|HP & Attack
Corviknight
If you’re just looking to survive, Corviknight is the Pokemon for you. With its superb defenses, it should be able to tank anything 7-Star Meganium can throw at you. But Corviknight can also potentially inflict quite a bit of damage with Power Trip. Set it up with a few Hone Claws and Iron Defenses, and Power Trip’s damage should increase enough to make a good dent in Meganium’s HP.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Corviknight
|100
|Power Trip
Iron Defense
Hone Claws
Defog
|Mirror Armor
|Shell Bell
|Adamant
|Dark
|HP & Attack
And that’s it for the 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Good luck out there, trainer!