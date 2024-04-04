How to Beat 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Coming hot off the heels of the Kanto starter trio, trainers have a new 7-Star Tera Raid to grapple with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Meganium. Here are some of the best builds and counters for the 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will begin on Thursday, April 4 at 5 PM PST and will continue until Sunday, April 7 at 4:59 PM PST. The event will occur again a week later on Thursday, April 11 at 5 PM PST until Sunday, April 14 at 4:59 PM PST.

7-Star Meganium Moveset and Tera Type

Meganium will have the Psychic Tera type during its 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, altering many of its usual strengths and weaknesses as a Grass-type Pokemon. The Psychic Tera type will also boost any Psychic-type moves added to its repertoire, such as Zen Headbutt. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokemon, 7-Star Meganium will have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.

7-Star Meganium’s full moveset and abilities are expected to look something like the following:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type

Meganium 100 Sunny Day

Zen Headbutt

Petal Blizzard

Earthquake

Solar Blade

Solar Beam

Body Slam

Reflect

Light Screen Leaf Guard TBA Psychic

Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid

The Psychic Tera type on 7-Star Meganium makes it weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type moves. Its hidden ability, Leaf Guard, will make it immune to non-volatile status conditions in harsh sunlight, such as Burn, Freeze, Paralysis, Poison, and Sleep.

As far as 7-Star Tera raid Pokemon go, Meganium is difficult to predict, largely due to its mediocre stat spread and move pool. Its stats are spread nearly evenly across the board, meaning it doesn’t have any one specialization, and you may see it using both Special and Physical attacks. This can make it difficult to counter despite Meganium being rather lackluster. At the very least, you’ll want to protect yourself against Grass and Psychic moves while also leaning on Dark, Ghost, or Bug types to dish out damage.

Below are a few recommendations that I expect will have some success in this challenge:

Incineroar

Incineroar takes advantage of its typing to resist Grass and negate Psychic-type moves. Additionally, its hidden ability, Intimidate, will lower Meganium’s Attack stat, weakening Meganium even further. If 7-Star Meganium knows Earthquake or Body Press, Incineroar could end up suffering here, but hopefully with Leech Life, it will be able to absorb enough HP to keep it in the game. Incineroar’s strongest move is theoretically Power Trip, which requires some setup by boosting its stats with moves like Swords Dance and Bulk Up, but it’s not an easily accessible move, requiring breeding or a Mirror Herb. Alternatively, you can use Darkest Lariat for high damage, but Snarl could also come in handy as a move that will lower Meganium’s Special Attack when used.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Incineroar 100 Darkest Lariat / Snarl / Power Trip

Leech Life

Swords Dance

Bulk Up Intimidate Expert Belt Adamant Stellar / Dark HP & Attack

Umbreon

While Umbreon doesn’t resist any of the moves we can expect from 7-Star Meganium, it is immune to Psychic and it’s quite the wall with beefy stats in both Defense and Special Defense. Umbreon isn’t the strongest attacker, but it can dish out some STAB damage with Foul Play, which will use Meganium’s Attack stat to calculate damage instead of Umbreon’s weaker Attack stat. However, beware that Foul Play can backfire if other trainers are using status moves to lower Meganium’s Attack.

As an alternative, Crunch is never a bad option with the potential to cause Meganium to Flinch. Otherwise, Umbreon will serve as a solid support Pokemon that can debuff Meganium and buff your allies. If you want to go full support, I may even suggest ditching Foul Play / Crunch in favor of Rain Dance or Moonlight, but the extra damage from an attack move may come in clutch.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Umbreon

100 Foul Play / Crunch

Snarl

Screech

Reflect Inner Focus Shell Bell Careful Stellar / Dark HP & Defense

Decidueye

With its Grass / Ghost dual type, Decidueye has an excellent type advantage against 7-Star Meganium—it should resist most of Meganium’s moves with the exception of Zen Headbutt and also deal some powerful STAB damage with its signature Ghost-type attack, Spirit Shackle. In addition, Decidueye can keep itself healthy with Roost and has access to a solid number of support moves like Feather Dance, Rain Dance, Ligh Screen, and Defog. Defog is going to be the most helpful among those support moves as it will clear any Light Screen and Reflects while also lowering Meganium’s evasion, but it’s only accessible via breeding or a Mirror Herb and, really, any of those support moves will be immensely helpful in battle.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs



Decidueye 100 Spirit Shackle

Swords Dance

Defog

Rain Dance / Roost Long Reach Expert Belt Adamant Stellar / Ghost HP & Attack

Corviknight

If you’re just looking to survive, Corviknight is the Pokemon for you. With its superb defenses, it should be able to tank anything 7-Star Meganium can throw at you. But Corviknight can also potentially inflict quite a bit of damage with Power Trip. Set it up with a few Hone Claws and Iron Defenses, and Power Trip’s damage should increase enough to make a good dent in Meganium’s HP.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Corviknight

100 Power Trip

Iron Defense

Hone Claws

Defog Mirror Armor Shell Bell Adamant Dark HP & Attack

And that’s it for the 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Good luck out there, trainer!

