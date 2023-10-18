As you reach the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll quickly come across your first challenge in the new area. Not far up the paths, you’ll enter a big opening and the boss Abbess Ursula will be there to greet you. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to beat the Abbess Ursula boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF) nice and easily.

How to Beat Abbess Ursula in Lords of the Fallen

The first thing Abbess Ursula will do is want to hit you with a big Radiant beam from her staff. Run or dodge around until she runs out of juice and staggers herself. Then get in there and deal as much damage as you can. She’ll likely teleport away to the other side of the area. Be careful running right in, as she has a close range attack where she’ll place down a bleed cloud on the floor and then start swinging at you with a bell dealing Radiant damage. The combination of the two damage types can be potent, so try to get away before both status bars fill up and you take a whole bunch of damage.

After backing off to heal, don’t get too comfortable, as Abbess Ursula in Lords of the Fallen can make a lunging attack from range with her staff. It’s not the most damaging attack, but it can interrupt you healing. Watch out for her starting to put more Radiant and Bleed pool around on the ground. They’re easy to avoid, except when she starts firing off her Radiant beam again and you have to quickly dodge. Just make sure you don’t dodge into one of the damaging pools.

As soon as the Radiant beam is finished firing once again, get in there and deal as much damage as you can while she recovers. While low on health, she can follow up the initial beam with a quick secondary beam, so just be careful of that attack. As a caster, Abbess Ursula isn’t particularly well armored, and your melee attacks will shred her down pretty quickly.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating Abbess Ursula in LotF?

Once you’ve beaten her, Abbess Ursula will drop the Abbess Staff, a piece of the Abbess armor, such as the Abbess Mitre, and a Vestige Seed, all of which are very helpful in Lords of the Fallen. You’ll now be clear to proceed up the stairs to where the next major Vestige point is awaiting you.

That’s how to beat the Abbess Ursula boss in LotF. She can deal some big damage, but she sure can’t take it!

