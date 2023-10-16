Where to Find the Ring of Nourishment in Lords of the Fallen

Just before you fight the Spurned Progeny boss in Lords of the Fallen, there is a nice ring you can find. It’s called the Ring of Nourishment, and you won’t want to miss it. It has the effect that when you kill and enemy it restores some HP to you. With how many mobs are around in this game at any given time, that is one nice ring to have! As such, here’s how to find the Ring of Nourishment in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

Where to Find the Ring that Restores HP on Kill in Lords of the Fallen

With so many areas absolutely packed with mobs in Lords of the Fallen and only so much healing you can do, it’s always nice to have a little extra. The Ring of Nourishment in Lords of the Fallen is a great ring to have on hand when you’re fighting through areas like that. It provides a small amount of HP back to you when ever you take down an enemy. When you’re in areas where you’re killing something every few seconds though, that effect really adds up and can make a huge difference between success and failure. You can even end up getting fully healed by it pretty quickly when there are groups of the Umbral trash mobs around.

Related: Is Lords of the Fallen Harder Than Lies of P?

To get this ring is quite easy. It’s just tucked away in a hidden spot on the fiery bridge just before you enter the area where you fight the Spurned Progeny boss. As you come up the stairs in to the area head to your left towards the back of the bridge. Just before the blockage that’s on fire, you should see some wooden crates that you can roll through to your right. You’ll end up right on the edge on a sketchy wooden walkway. Make your way along the outside and you will find a corpse sitting there holding an item. Loot it to find yourself the ring of nourishment!

That’s how you can find and obtain the Ring of Nourishment in Lords of the Fallen. It’s a great ring to have and it’ll help you get some nice healing done in busy areas!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our ranked list of all the starting classes in Lords of the Fallen, from worst to best.