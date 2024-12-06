How to fish in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki features all sorts of chill activities including insect catching, animal grooming, and fishing. If you’ve been hunting high and low for a fishing rod so you can relax by the water, you’ll have drawn a blank. Here’s how you actually go about fishing in Infinity Nikki.

Here’s How to Unlock Fishing in Infinity Nikki

Instead of finding or buying a fishing rod, you have to craft the Rippling Serenity ability outfit if you want to fish in Infinity Nikki. And, like the animal-grooming and bug-catching outfits you may have crafted already, you’ll have to reach a specific main quest — Unexplained Coma Incidents.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The Unexplained Coma Incidents quest is the third main quest you’ll get when you reach Florawish. You’ll be tasked with investigating these incidents, and this will lead you to makeup fairy Timis. After her cutscene, you’ll have to make the Rippling Serenity Outfit, the fishing outfit. Here’s how to do that.

Making the Rippling Serenity Outfit

First, go to the Infinity Heart menu and unlock the Rippling Serenity outfit sketch. The game may tell you to go to outfits first, but this is wrong.

Next, go into the Outfits menu to find which resources you need to make it. You will need: 5 Daisies, 1 Foodie Bee, 1 Floof Yarn, and 72 Threads of Purity.

Most of these can be found in or around Florawish and since there’s no weight limit on resources, it’s a good idea to grab every single resource as you play the game. But if you’ve not been doing that, here’s where to look for each resource.

Daisies: These are absolutely everywhere. You can find them by houses, alongside roads, in fields, and down along the waterfront. As you exit the Daisy Inn, after seeing Timis, you’ll find several in front of the stairs and even more to the right of the stairs.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Floof Yarn: You’ll find a Floof in front of the Daisy Inn, and grooming them using the grooming outfit (square button on PS5) will give you the Floof Yarn you need. Or if, like me, you’ve been petting every Floof on sight, you’ll already have plenty.

Foodie Bee: You can track Foodie Bees using the map, but you should find a couple of Foodie Bees in the flowers to the right of the stairs in front of the Daisy Inn. Use your bug-catching ability (square on PS5) to snag one or both of the bees.

Thread of Purity: You mainly get this from completing quests or Daily Wishes, and you’ll probably have accumulated plenty by this point in the game. But if you somehow haven’t, the Daily Wishes (accessed via the radial menu) are easy to complete, and often involve basic things like collecting three insects. You can find Threads of Purity in chests, too, but from my experience the numbers were pretty low.

Now you’ve got those items you’re ready to make the outfit. Go to Sketches again, select the Rippling Serenity outfit, hit Select All (triangle on PS5) and hold down Craft (X on PS5). You’ve created the Rippling Serenity outfit and, since it’s been auto-equipped, you’re ready to fish. Forget about that whole mysterious coma thing, there’s angling to do!

Here’s Where to Fish in Infinity Nikki

Once you have the Rippling Serenity outfit equipped, you can toss a line in any body of water by walking into it or close to it and using Nikki’s fishing ability (square on PS5). However, you won’t necessarily catch anything. All those fishermen standing outside Florawish, fishing rods in the water? They’re not going to catch a thing.

Instead, you need to look for actual fishing spots, marked by ripples with a few fish swimming around. You’ll see one fishing spot further along from the fishermen, next to a jetty, but there are plenty to find.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Now, use your fishing ability (square on PS5) to cast, and wait for a fish to take the bait. When it does (you’ll see a hooked icon appear), do the following:

Reel the fish in when you can (down on the left thumbstick on PS5).

When it fights you and tries to get away, move your rod in the opposite direction (left thumbstick on PS5). You’re aiming to wear the fish down, reducing its stamina.

When it runs out of stamina (the little circle will empty), repeatedly hammer your ability to reel it in (square on PS5). Its stamina will recover as you reel it in, so be fast. It may take a few tries.

If you ever have problems casting, make sure you have the Fishing ability selected from the ability wheel (L2 on PS5). And that’s how and where to fish in Infinity Nikki.

