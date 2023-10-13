How to Get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen

Vestige Seeds are one of the most crucial items in Lords of the Fallen. With one in your inventory, you can create Vestige Seedlings, which act as a placeable checkpoint made on top of Umbral flowerbeds found while exploring zones full of monsters. In a pinch, a Vestige Seed can make your exploration much more bearable, especially in later locations on complicated maps.

That said, Vestige Seeds can be hard to come by starting out. If you want to know how to get more of them, here’s everything you should know.

Where to Buy Vestige Seeds

The fastest way to get Vestige Seeds is through Molhu. You can buy these items from Molhu at Skyrest Bridge for 2,500 Vigor. They’re not exactly cheap, but, if you really need one and can afford the price, Molhu’s is the easiest and quickest way to get a Vestige Seed.

Where to Get and Farm Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen

After defeating a boss, you’ll always acquire a Vestige Seed as a reward. However, since bosses are not close together, you’ll likely run out of Vestige Seeds before you hit the next big baddie. By design, Lords of the Fallen puts you in this uncomfortable spot to either master learning when to create a Vestige Seedling or learn ways to acquire more seeds.

If you’re doing the latter option, consider killing unique Umbral enemies, such as reapers or the annoying fliers that can summon enemies, to collect Vestige Seeds. At times, the seeds even drop from regular Umbral mobs, so it’s unclear which enemies are the best to fight.

If you want to farm Vestige Seeds, consider setting up a Seedling in the middle of an area like Calrath or The Forsaken Fen with plenty of Umbral enemies. Remember that enemies ordinarily found in Axiom will still be around, so be careful where you choose to farm to avoid getting overwhelmed. Hunt for the rarer Umbral enemies first, then slice down the unending horde of zombie-like enemies as you head back to your Seedling to respawn the map. Rinse and repeat this process and you’ll have more than enough to last you through a few boss encounters.

That’s how to acquire Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen. These useful items can really help you in later, harder areas, or just assist in the Vigor or item grind process.