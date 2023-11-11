Baron Revilgaz is the fourth “Hard” level boss that you’ll encounter in Warcraft Rumble. In this guide we’ll be covering the best strategy for taking down the Baron with ease.

How to Beat Baron Revilgaz in Warcraft Rumble

Baron Revilgaz will be chilling on top of a barrel and using his beefy, cannon-wielding Tauren buddy to do most of the work for him. The Tauren pirate is actually quite strong. He’ll hang around the Baron at the start of the fight to defend initially, and he can take down squishy units pretty quickly, which is annoying. The best way to set yourself up for success is to first focus on taking down the turret in the right-hand lane. Securing control over this turret is amazing for your positioning and will help you quickly gain map control.

You’ll need to be wary of Revilgaz sending units down the other lanes still, so make sure you have a unit or two you can deploy to hold those lanes. It’s never a bad idea to have a unit escorting your gold miners anyway. By the time you capture the right lane turret, the cannon Tauren will start pushing down the middle lane. You’ll need to deploy enough units to hold off his advance.

You should still try to spawn some units on the tower while you do so. This will let you get tons of damage on Revilgaz while the cannon Tauren is distracted! As long as you can hold off the cannon Tauren, you’ll be able to quickly overwhelm Revilgaz from your turret position and close out the battle.

That’s the best strategy for easily taking down Baron Revilgaz in Warcraft Rumble. The right lane turret will be the key to your victory in this battle!