This debate has been raging online for over a decade, but there’s finally an answer. During the official reveal of EA Sports College Football 25, EA Sports officially revealed what Madden 25 will be called.

Recommended Videos

What Is Madden 25 Called?

According to the reveal, the next Madden will be called, well, Madden 25. That may sound like a nonstory, but it’s actually pretty significant. For nearly every entry, EA has the next Madden based on the year it would spend most of its lifespan. So, for example, Madden 24, which came out in 2023, covered the 2023-2024 season. However, the next game is a special case because it’s not the first game called Madden 25.

In 2013, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, EA called its game Madden 25. It was an interesting move, and fans quickly took to the Internet to discuss what would happen in 12 years when the game after Madden 24 came out. Well, that time is here, and the title ended up not being that big of a deal.

EA appears to be following in the footsteps of the Call of Duty franchise, which rebooted its Modern Warfare subseries and remade multiple iconic games, including Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. The titles changed by bit, incorporating roman numerals instead of traditional titles, but they’re more or less the same.

Related: All EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes, Listed

With this controversy finally over, it’s now time to wait until 2038 when Madden 50 comes out and starts getting people worked about all over again. It’s possible football will be enterily of the flag variety at that point, though, which would make the game far less popular.

And that’s what Madden 25 is called.

Madden 25 will be available on August 16, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more