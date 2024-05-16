Josh Allen on the cover of Madden 24.
Category:
Video Games

What Is Madden 25 Called?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 16, 2024 11:20 am

This debate has been raging online for over a decade, but there’s finally an answer. During the official reveal of EA Sports College Football 25, EA Sports officially revealed what Madden 25 will be called.

Recommended Videos

What Is Madden 25 Called?

Madden 24 Chris Jones Chiefs Rushing QB. This image is part of an article about what Madden 25 is called.

According to the reveal, the next Madden will be called, well, Madden 25. That may sound like a nonstory, but it’s actually pretty significant. For nearly every entry, EA has the next Madden based on the year it would spend most of its lifespan. So, for example, Madden 24, which came out in 2023, covered the 2023-2024 season. However, the next game is a special case because it’s not the first game called Madden 25.

In 2013, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, EA called its game Madden 25. It was an interesting move, and fans quickly took to the Internet to discuss what would happen in 12 years when the game after Madden 24 came out. Well, that time is here, and the title ended up not being that big of a deal.

EA appears to be following in the footsteps of the Call of Duty franchise, which rebooted its Modern Warfare subseries and remade multiple iconic games, including Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. The titles changed by bit, incorporating roman numerals instead of traditional titles, but they’re more or less the same.

Related: All EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes, Listed

With this controversy finally over, it’s now time to wait until 2038 when Madden 50 comes out and starts getting people worked about all over again. It’s possible football will be enterily of the flag variety at that point, though, which would make the game far less popular.

And that’s what Madden 25 is called.

Madden 25 will be available on August 16, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Madden 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 16, 2024
Read Article When Does Madden 25 Come Out?
An odd bug has popped up in Madden 24 that causes entire draft classes to have the same body type, no matter what position they're in.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
When Does Madden 25 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 16, 2024
Read Article When Does Madden 25 Come Out?
An odd bug has popped up in Madden 24 that causes entire draft classes to have the same body type, no matter what position they're in.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
When Does Madden 25 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 16, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Scrap Yard Riches – Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67