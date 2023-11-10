There are a ton of PvE missions to take on in Warcraft Rumble. Each of them are headed up by a different boss unit running a unique strategy. Hogger is the boss of the very first ‘Hard’ rated mission you’ll encounter. Here’s the best way to take him down with ease.

How to Beat Hogger in Warcraft Rumble

By the time to take on Hogger, you should have a bit of gold in the bank already. You’ll want to spend that in the store to buy some new units to use if you have 90+ gold. Buying one of each unit is the best way to start building out your account and raising your collection level anyway. Looks for solid units like Quilboar and Harpies to bolster your roster. Once you’ve got your Deck updated, you’re ready to take on Hogger.

It’s a small map with two lanes. Hogger will spawn three units on the right at the start of combat. What you’ll want to do is spawn one unit on the right hand side to combat these units. The rest of your efforts should be focused on the left lane with the tower. The goal is to take down this tower first to gain control of the left lane. This will set you up to build pressure on Hogger as you will now be able to spawn units from the tower to easily attack him.

Make sure you’re deploying your miners on whichever lane has gold available to be mined. If you have a unit defending the right lane. then that opens up the best strategy. Change the movement arrow to be directing units to the left lane. You can then place miners on the right lane only and they will hit both gold deposits. This will give you the much needed gold advantage over Hogger.

While you’re spawning units on the left lane tower to fight Hogger, don’t forget to keep an eye on your own base. You will need to spawn a unit every now and then to defend it. Don’t use too many though — just enough to slow down an enemy push while your units take down Hogger. After spawning enough units to fight Hogger from the left lane tower, he’ll go down and you’ll complete the encounter.

That’s how to defeat Hogger in Warcraft Rumble. He’s the first actual challenge you’ll come across, but, if you use this strategy, you’ll deal with him no problem.

