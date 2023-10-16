The Hollow Crow is one of the major boss fights in Lords of the Fallen. This boss will be the last thing standing in your way at the end of the Fief of the the Chill Curse area between you and extinguishing the beacon for the area. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to beat the Hollow Crow boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

How to Prepare for the Hollow Crow Boss

After defeating the Kinrangr Guardian Folard boss and proceeding deep into the frozen hell that is the Fief of the Chill Curse area, you’ll come across your next major boss fight. Sitting atop the big stone wall running through the region you’ll come across a Vestige conveniently located right at the entrance to the next boss fight. If you’ve already taken a crack at battling the Hollow Crow boss, you can now pick up a companion to bring in with you for the battle. Kukajin, who’ll be closest to the entrance, is a great choice if you have her unlocked. Otherwise, Pieta is a trusty classic to fall back on.

How to Beat The Hollow Crow Boss in Lords of the Fallen

Upon entering the boss area you’ll spot Big Bird sitting in his nest at the back of the arena. While he may be the true Hollow Crow, he’ll be quite the chicken in this fight. He’ll simply sit back in his nest and throw out a variety of frost spells just to make things annoying for you. You’ll actually be fighting his giggly little ghost friend for the majority of the fight. When outside the Umbral, she’ll only appear as a glowing wisp floating around the area. She’ll summon a bunch of enemies at the start of the fight including a couple hounds.

To deal damage to the ghost you’ll need to use your Umbral Lamp to pull her into your realm. It won’t work until you’ve fought a couple of the extra enemies first though so focus on the hounds as they’re the most likely to interrupt you. Keep an eye out for the Hollow Crow casting out frost spells around the arena in Lords of the Fallen. There will be ice spikes bursting out of the ground and if they catch you out you’ll take some damage and start building up your frost meter. Once you’ve taken out some enemies, get in nice and close to the ghost, target her with your Umbral Lamp and drag her into your realm to deal as much damage to her as possible.

You’ll notice chunking the ghost down will deal a bunch of withered damage to the Hollow Crow’s health bar. You’ll need to take down some more enemies and catch the ghost again to finish the job. Doing so will see her let out a burst of frost across the arena and the Hollow Crow will finally eat that damage you were dishing out. Now he’ll be pissed off though and you’ll have to complete the Olympics of running around and dodging his frost spells. He will fire off frost breath that will generate ice spikes around the area as well as a sweeping icicle missile barrage. Do your best to avoid as much as possible. Eventually he will summon his ghost friend back and you’ll be good to start round two.

The goal here will be the same, clear out some enemies and then get in close to pull the ghost into your realm and damage her. In this phase she’ll summon the ice witch enemies instead of hounds who will try to pepper you with their own little ice missiles. You should focus on taking them out as they are quite annoying to have around. Once you’ve killed a few enemies use the Lamp to grab the ghost for another round of damage. You’ll need to repeat this process again to complete the phase, just watch out for the frost spells as the Hollow Crow ramps up his output.

After solidifying the damage dealt you’ll once again have a phase of running around like a madman trying not to be turned into a human popsicle as the Hollow Crow throws out the works. After he’s done back comes the ghost and phase three kicks off. This time the ghost will bring in some mini Kinrangr enemies who are no joke and will be swinging around their axes and letting off frost blasts. They can easily catch you out with their attacks and send you packing to the Umbral. Get in close and take them down to free yourself up to go after the ghost again.

If you’re in your Umbral form it will be easier to take down the ghost now though. You won’t need to use your lamp, just simply run up and hit her. Once you’ve got her down, the Hollow Crow will let off one last volley of ice spells before collapsing down. Run over and hit him to do a finisher and complete the fight.

You’ll receive two Unripe Berries, Eight Umbral Scouring and if you used Kukajin, an invoice for her services. That’s how you go about beating the Hollow Crow boss in Lords of the Fallen.

You'll receive two Unripe Berries, Eight Umbral Scouring and if you used Kukajin, an invoice for her services. That's how you go about beating the Hollow Crow boss in Lords of the Fallen.