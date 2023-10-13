How to Beat the Kinrangr Guardian Folard Boss in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is a challenging Soulslike game from developer Hexworks and published by CI Games, and it features a ton of bosses. Once you’ve defeated the Spurned Progeny boss towards the middle of the game, you’ll open up the option to head back to an early area and open a gate to enter the frigid wasteland that is the Fief of the Chill Curse. You’ll soon run into the challenging boss Kinrangr the Guardian Folard, and if you’re having trouble taking him down, here’s our guide on how to beat the Lords of the Fallen enemy.

Where to Find Kinrangr Guardian Folard in LotF

After returning to Skyrest from a hard day of dodging the gangly swinging limbs and molten lava courtesy of the Spurned Progeny boss, you’ll come across an item on the floor near the Vestige. It’s a note letting you know to head back to the Windmill Vestige you unlocked early in the game. There was a giant gate there which was locked before, you’ll now be able to enter this gate to start the Fief of the Chill Curse area.

To make your way through this area you’ll need to bust out the handy dandy Umbral Lamp and shift over Umbral mode. This will let you clear the spooky wall blocking your path to progressing deeper into the area.

Make your way through the bunches of enemies until you find the Umbral Effigy that lets you shift back out of the Umbral realm. Doing so gives you the best shot at taking down the Kinrangr boss, who’s waiting for you just around the next corner.

How to Beat the Kingrangr Guardian Folard Boss in Lords of the Fallen

As you enter the arena to fight Kinrangr Guardian Folard in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll notice a few things. First, he has some vicious little wolf buddies, and second they all seem to be tethered to something empowering them in the Umbral. Before you can even raise your lamp to check what it is, Kinrangr will move in to unleash a devastating flurry of ranged frost powered strikes. Don’t let these catch you off guard. You’ll be put on ice very quickly from the get go as the wolves then move in to attack you.

If you get taken out and pop back up in your Umbral form, you’ll be able to now see the little Umbral entity empowering Kinrangr and his wolves. If you move in towards it however, you’ll realize that there is a big problem. In this area in the Umbral realm, there is a big ugly Mr Potato Head-looking enemy that will join in the fight and he hits incredibly hard. Between him, the wolves and the boss it will be incredibly difficult to actually use your lantern to clear out the Umbral entity.

The best strategy to deal with this fight is to head into the area and roll through the water to the little bank on the left. Make sure you have your Umbral Lamp selected and ready for action. Run around the edge of the arena to the area where the Umbral entity is and quickly use your lamp to get rid of it. Now Kinrangr Guardian Folard and the wolves will actually take damage!

Focus down the wolves first to free yourself up to better fight Kinrangr. Watch your frost meter as you take damage, most of Kinrangr’s attacks will build up the status effect on you. Once high enough you’ll take some damage but more importantly your stamina bar gets halved which can make things tricky.



Kinrangr Guardian Folard’s attacks aren’t too difficult to deal with. Just keep in mind that his strikes can become ranged and if you dodge or roll backwards they can still hit you. This makes dodging to the side the best way to deal with his attacks. His attack pattern will remain pretty consistent so you’ll just need to continue to dodge, attack and repeat as you chip away at him.

Don’t overcommit and attack too long or he will punish you for it. If you do get knocked into your Umbral form, that aforementioned Mr. Potato Head-looking enemy will come after you as well. Just try to focus on finishing giving Kinrangr his beat down. You’ll just need to end his career before Mr. Potato Head ends yours.

What Drops Do You Get For Beating Kinrangr Guardian Folard?

Once Kinrangr goes down, you’ll get yourself a sweet new Kinrangr Guardian Axe, his Trousers (because who doesn’t want to wear the crusty trousers of their enemies) plus a Vestige Seed.

That’s all there is to taking down the Kinrangr Guardian Folard boss in Lords of the Fallen.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our thoughts on whether you should explore in Axiom or Umbral in Lords of the Fallen.