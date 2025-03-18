How to Beat Lodge (Full Walkthrough & Guide)

There’s nothing quite like trying to explore a weird place, so with that preamble that you probably skipped in mind, here’s our full walkthrough for Lodge, which will help you beat the game.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Lodge (Part 1 Walkthrough)

At the start of Lodge, you’ll find yourself in a room overlooking a cliff. On cliff is a box on a pedestal. Your goal is to get out of this room and to that box. Here’s what you need to do to get the door code. The first step, though, is opening a cabinet in the room.

How to Open the Cabinet

How to Get the First Key

At the start of the game, click on the flower on the windowsill to your right.

Click on the petals until you’re left with only two. These are meant to represent the hands of a clock.

Exit out and turn the corner.

Click on the clock at the end of the room twice.

Use the small button to move the hour hand to 1.

Use the big button to move the minute hand to 50.

Grab the key that pops out from the side.

Leave the clock.

Click on the cabinet beneath the clock.

Insert the key.

Leave the cabinet.

How to Get the Second Key

Click back then left or right twice.

Click on the table.

Click on the dice.

Click Roll Dice.

The red dice will always display 9, while the blue dice will always display 12.

Click back twice and go around the corner, back to where you started.

Click on the side table twice.

Click on the dial on the side table.

Enter 09 on the red dials and 12 on the blue dials. The drawer will unlock.

Click back.

Click on the drawer.

Click on the key in the drawer.

Go back to the cabinet.

Insert the second key.

How to Open the Cabinet

Although you have both keys in the cabinet, you’ll actually have to do a bit more in order to get it open.

Above the side table from which you got the second key is a painting. Click on this painting.

The way that the pulls/keys are arranged gives you the code for the cabinet.

Click the keys on the cabinet in the following order: left, right, right, left, right, left. The cabinet will unlock and shoot a laser.

Click on the laser.

How to Solve the Chess Puzzle in Lodge

With the cabinet open, you’ll have access to a new puzzle in Lodge. Here’s how to get through it.

Follow the laser back to the sofa.

Click on the board above the sofa.

Click the following squares in the following order. I’ll give you a table afterwards to help. Column 2, row 1; column 3, row 3; column 1, row 4; column 2, row 2; column 4, row 3; column 2, row 4; column 3, row 2; column 1, row 1.

1 4 7 8 2 5 3 6

Take the screwdriver that’s revealed.

Opposite the exit door is a painting. Click the painting.

Click on the right side of the painting.

Use the screwdriver to undo the screw on the right side.

Go back and click on the painting. This will reveal a device (referred to hereafter as “the device”) that has letters on it that light up when you click them. This is going to give you the code for the door.

How to Get the Door Code in Lodge

There are six symbols you’ll need to get numbers for in order to get the door code in Lodge. They’re, from top to bottom, the skull, clover, helmet, RV, heart, and VR codes. Here’s how to get each of them using the device, which will write out a number when you enter the right combination of letters.

How to Get the Skull Code

On the table under the device is a picture. Click on it. This will show you a Jolly Roger skull and the word “cove.”

Enter “COVE” into the device to get 7.

How to Get the Clover Code

Next to the table under the device is a clover. The word here is “clover.”

Enter “CLOVER” into the device to get 2.

How to Get the Helmet Code

On the side table near the sofa, there’s a picture. Click on it to get the letters “COVRME.”

Enter “COVERME” on the device to get 3.

How to Get the RV Code

Tucked behind the sofa is a magazine. Click on it to get the code “EMRVCO.”

Enter “EMRVCO” on the device to get 5.

How to Get the Heart Code

On the table under the device, there’s a box of chocolates. Click on it to get “LOVEMRVCL.”

Enter “LOVEMRVCL” on the device to get 8.

How to Get the VR Code

On the table where you interacted with the dice earlier is a mirror. Click on it to get the numbers 417.

Go to the sculpture on the cabinet you used the keys on earlier. Enter 417. The statue will unlock.

Get the piece of paper from the statue.

Click on the piece of paper in your inventory to get the letters “EVRMECLO.”

Enter “EVRMECLO” on the device to get 6.

What the Door Code Is

The door code is 723586. Enter that number from top to bottom to open the outside, and start the second part of our Lodge walkthrough.

How to Beat Lodge (Part 2 Walkthrough)

After entering the code, you’ll get access to the area outside the lodge. You’re mostly through the game at this point, though there’s still a good amount to do outside.

How to Solve the Tic-Tac-Toe Puzzle

Exit through the door and go left.

Click on the Tic-Tac-Toe game on the window. As a note, you can also play this game from the inside. If you play on the outside, you’ll be X. If you play on the inside, you’ll be O. You must play the game on the outside to win and solve the puzzle.

After you’ve successfully left the first room, you’ll find yourself outside.

Go to your left to see a game of Tic-Tac-Toe. Click on it.

The trick to the Tic-Tac-Toe puzzle is that the computer will put an O in any of the random spots. Put your X in the opposite spot on the board. E.g. if the computer selects column 3, row 1, select column 1, row 3.

Pick up the dog statue that unlocks when you’ve won.

What to Do With the Dog & How to Open the Safe

Earlier, you probably noticed a safe on the sofa inside that I didn’t address. That’s because it’ll come up now, and its solution is related to the dog statue that you just got.

Go inside and look at the table underneath the device.

Click on the paper in the middle and use the dog statue on it to get the code “LOGICAL.”

Go to the safe on the sofa and enter “LOGICAL.”

Pick up the lightbulb shaped button.

Go outside and insert the lightbulb shaped button in the lightbulb shaped depression in the control box directly visible when you go through the door. Everything will now be night.

What to Do at Night

Turn around so you’re facing the door. Go around the corner and you’ll see three sets of numbers: 1:55, 7:15, 11:35. These are, of course, times.

Go inside.

On the table underneath the device, there’s a glowing band. Pick this up.

Go to the clock and use the rubber band.

Enter each time in order:

1:55 yields “Look.”

7:15 yields “Under.”

11:45 yields “The Table.”

Go to the table with the mirror and dice on it. On the underside, you’ll find the other half of the torn piece of paper you have. Combine it with the one you got earlier.

Look at the piece of paper. If you’re trying to do this on your own, write down the words as they appear. Otherwise, just keep following along.

How to Get the Code to the Outside Lockbox in Lodge

You’re officially in the homestretch. That piece of paper you got gives you the ability to get the code to the lockbox and thus beat Lodge.

You can’t interact with the device while it’s night, so go and get the lightbulb shaped button.

Go to the device.

Enter in the words you found on the combined piece of paper. Here are the words again and the letters they show:

CERMO for U

ORMECLO for O

EMROVC for Y

UORU for D

ORVCE for N

OR for I

CEVR for H

REVCO for E

VOLCEMRV for B.

What’s that spell? Uh. UOYDNIHEB.

Go outside and follow the path along to the cliff. Click on the box at the end and enter UOYDNIHEB.

That is, of course, “BEHIND YOU” backwards. Luckily, you’ve beat the game. Sorry about what happens next.

And that’s our full walkthrough to help you beat Lodge. Great job!

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy