Solve Every Puzzle in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Complete Story Walkthrough

Avengers, assemble! Your favorite heroes Marvel from the Avengers and beyond unite to cause an endless amount of adorable LEGO mayhem in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers. Being a hero isn’t always easy, so we’ve put together step-by-step instructions to help everyone complete this all-ages adventure and solve all of its puzzles.

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers continues the LEGO game tradition, with fifteen story levels and a totally overwhelming number of extra characters to unlock. Everyone has their own unique abilities to master, and you can always return to completed levels to find even more secrets and studs. There are also hub worlds to explore, but for now we’re focusing on the story levels. Nothing will stop the Avengers with The Escapist watching your back.

After you’ve completed the adventure, check out our LEGO Avengers cheat codes list to unlock tons of bonus abilities, vehicles, and super-heroes. Then browse the complete list of LEGO Avengers Red Brick locations to earn awesome cheats that double, triple, or even quadruple the amount of studs you earn.

Level Guide:

<h2 class=”wp-block-heading” id=”struck”>Struck Off the List</h2>

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens 2x Studs Sentry, Crossbones (Classic), Captain Universe Black Widow (Age of Ultron), Bruce Banner (Age of Ultron), Hulk (Age of Ultron), Captain America (Age of Ultron), Hawkeye (Age of Ultron), Iron Man (MK43), Thor (Age of Ultron), Tony Stark (Age of Ultron)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers starts at the beginning of Age of Ultron, with the Avengers assaulting an evil Hydra castle owned by Baron Strucker. This first mission introduces many of the skills you’ll need to solve every puzzle, so if you’re ever stuck, attack the floating “A” symbols that appear. These tutorials will help inexperienced LEGO players understand how every character’s power works.

Part A

Use Hawkeye’s bomb arrow [Circle / B] on the metal LEGO objects. Hopping bricks will appear – when hopping bricks appear, that means you can hold down [Circle / B] to build. Build the Electrical Panel, then hold down attack with Black Widow to charge it.

See the glowing “A” symbols? Step into the glowing letters and press [Circle / B] to use Black Widow’s Scanner. Press [Square / X] where the blue lights appear to complete the Scanner challenge.

An orange handle will appear. Hold attack and move the cursor over the orange handle with Hawkeye to shoot a rope arrow. Now you can jump across the water.

Across the gap, use Black Widow with the Technology Panel. You’ll take control of the Hydra turret! Blast the bad guys, and target the gold LEGO bricks on the truck.

To leave this area, go to the huge “A” symbol and press [Circle / B] with Black Widow to reveal a Team-Up Spot. Stand on the spot with Hawkeye, press [Circle / B] to lock him in, then swap to Black Widow and press [Circle / B] on the same spot to complete a Team-Up.

Next, you’ll swap to Hulk and Iron Man. Fly to the gap on the right with Iron Man and use his red beam attack to melt the gold chains holding the lumber. Cross with Hulk and press [Circle / B] on the green handles to rip them off to the right of the red laser fence.

Shoot the gold LEGO bricks with Iron Man’s laser. Hold attack and follow the dotted lines with the [Left Thumbstick] to destroy both gold LEGO bricks.

Cross the bridge past the red laser fence to play as Captain America and Thor. Defeat the flying Hydra goons to reveal glowing yellow LEGO bricks on the frozen waterfall. Target the glowing area with Thor’s hammer.

Through the frozen waterfall, you’ll find glowing crates and LEGO fire. To put out the fires, press [Circle / B] with Captain American to ready his shield, then press [X / A] to jump onto the fires and put them out.

Put out all three flames and smash the five glowing boxes, then construct the hopping bricks. Press [Triangle / Y] to ride the drill, then use Thor’s hammer throw on the yellow glowing area to smash the fence.

Run down into the trench and put out the fires with Captain America. Smash the blue glowing truck. Build the hopping bricks and throw Captain America’s shield into the Shield Switch.

Use Captain America on the “A” glowing area to reveal another Team-Up Spot. Use both Captain America and Thor here to complete the section and smash that Hydra tank.

Part B

After you’ve done the above, a cutscene will start in which Thor and Hawkeye leave the group, as the latter gets injured. The remainder of the Avengers will make their way onto the fortress, with Iron Man needing to provide support so that Captain America can get inside.

Deeper into the castle, Captain America lands in the courtyard while Iron Man circles above. It’s up to Cap to destroy the huge guns. Start by defeating ten Hydra soldiers with Iron Man in the sky.

When ten goons are defeated, switch to Cap and build the hopping bricks in the center of the courtyard. Push the green turn-style until the mortar cannon is in place, then use the lever to the right to fire.

Now run to the background and climb the stairs to the first gun. Stand on the Avengers symbol and press [Circle / B] to destroy the gun. To get to the second gun, drop into the hold where the first gun was and run left. The third gun is to the right of the first gun.

On the way to the third gun, there are haywire tubes spouting fire. Smash the two glowing LEGO crates to build hand-holds. Jump across the hand-holds with Captain America to reach the third cannon.

With all the guns destroyed, Iron Man will automatically destroy the castle entrance doors. Run inside when the way is clear to complete the level. Iron Man (Tony Stark) gets a scary vision and remembers his first adventures with the Avengers, turning the next bunch of stages into extended flashbacks.

A Loki Entrance

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens 4x Studs Absorbing Man, The Leader, SHIELD Scientist Agent Coulson, Agent Williams, Hawkeye, Maria Hill, Nick Fury

Instead of continuing with Age of Ultron, the story in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers switches gears and returns to the SHIELD base where Loki made his entrance. You’ll start with Coulson and friends, before fighting Loki for the first time. Things don’t go well, but together we’ll solve the puzzles in your path.

Part A

Loki doesn’t waste time destroying the SHIELD base! Help him out by destroying the three silver LEGO boxes with Hawkeye’s bomb arrows. Build the pieces into a SHIELD Panel – only SHIELD personnel can use these. Swap to Nick Fury and activate this one.

A gold LEGO box appears over Loki’s head. Hawkeye can also melt gold LEGO stuff! Target the gold with his basic attack arrow to melt it. Build the hopping bricks where the gold LEGO crate fell to create a Technology Panel. Use Fury on this one too, and copy the arrow movements with your D-Pad.

Glass? Yep, Hawkeye can break glass too. Just target it with his normal attack to shoot a Sonic Arrow. With the glass broken, jump to the giant level and hang from it to pull the thing down. Loki retreats one last time to the portal platform.

Time for a fight! Defeat twelve Loki clones to complete this part of the level. Next, we’ll join a different agent in pursuit of the super-villainous Loki.

Part B

As in the movie, Loki will use his powers to take control of Hawkeye and several other SHIELD Agents, while Fury tries to escape with the Tesseract. This leads to Maria Hill needing to chase them down.

An annoying fire alarm will reveal a target. Any character holding a gun can break targets, just hold down the attack button to target things from far away. Shoot the bullseye with Maria Hill or Agent Williams.

Use either agent on the SHIELD panel that appears below to activate the sprinklers. Now that the fire is out, you can start rebuilding the broken SHIELD car. Return to it and build the hopping bricks – but there’s still no engine!

Once the truck is (mostly) complete, some debris will clear. Use the Technology Panel to the left to raise the garage shutter. Only Maria Hill can do this. When that’s done, move right to find new hopping bricks. Build them all!

Hop into the repaired car to chase Loki.

Part C

With Hill officially on the road, the chase begins.

Loki has lots of mind-controlled agents on his side, so target the enemy trucks and cars with your cannon first. Don’t worry about controlling the car if you’re playing solo, just focus on aiming the turret. Swap to Agent Williams and Maria Hill will drive for you.

Each time the camera switches focus, a new set of enemies will appear. Wipe out everything in your way!

Rail Hydra

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens 6x Studs Dum Dum Dugan, Red Skull, Arnim Zola Bucky Barnes, Captain America (Classic), Steve Rogers (Boxing Gloves), Pepper Potts, Tony Stark

When Nick Fury visits Captain America, the patriotic hero has a flashback to his battle against the Red Skull in WW2. This level follows some key scenes from The First Avenger, where it looks like Cap’s pal Bucky Barnes is a goner. Of course, anyone that’s kept up with the MCU knows that’s definitely not the end of his story.

Part A

Before Captain America thinks about his past, he needs to get a good workout in! There are three LEGO workouts to complete in the gym, so let’s start with the glowing LEGO boxes found in the right-foreground. Smash all three, then swap to Nick Fury so he can shoot the target. Use Captain America on the Speed bag.

With the first workout done, move to the boxing ring. Break all the pieces, build, and use Cap on the red training dummy. Parts will fall from the ceiling, so build the hopping bricks to the right of the large red “200” sign to create a Technology Panel. Have Nick Fury activate it!

Now there are lots more hopping bricks in the center of the gym. Construct all the pieces to make the last workout device. Get Captain America to destroy this one too and you’ll relive a past adventure.

Part B

In a burning Hydra facility, the Red Skull’s soldier swarm Captain America and Bucky Barnes.

Defeat Hydra bad guys until a giant turret appears on the right. Use Cap to put out the fires in the middle, then build to place an orange handle on the turret.

Bucky Barnes has a grappling hook! Step near the orange handle and press [Circle / B] to fire the hook at the handle, then tap the button. When the silver LEGO pipes are exposed, press the same button to throw a grenade to break the metal bricks.

A second turret appears, and this time it has a shield. Avoid the turret blasts until the shield shorts out, revealing an orange handle. Break it the same way you broke the first turret!

The third turret is destroyed the same way. When all three are defeated, build the hopping bricks to create an energy well that lifts Cap up to the second floor.

Above, the elevator will lower behind a blue forcefield. Throw a grenade with Bucky at the metal bricks above the lasers to reveal a Shield Switch. Activate the switch, then use Shield Mode to get closer to the bad guy with the powerful laser. Step onto both red switches in the lift when he’s defeated.

On the catwalks above, use Bucky on the orange handle, then use Bucky’s bombs to destroy the metal LEGO door up the ladder.

In the next area, use Cap’s Shield Mode to get closer to Red Skull. His pistol is too quick, you’ll need to shield yourself to approach safely. Fight Skull, and the catwalk will collapse.

Put out the fires with Cap, then destroy the metal debris with Bucky’s bombs. Build the pieces to create a diving board that can help Cap jump higher.

Use the diving board to bounce to the rails above. Cap can grab them and acrobatically leap across the gap to fight Red Skull one more time.

Part C

The next section of LEGO Marvel’s Avengers jumps forward to Captain America and Bucky on a Hydra train.

To get through the electricity field, target the two pylons with Cap’s shield. When the big guy appears, use Cap to smother the fires. Break the crates inside the destroyed train section too to create a raised ladder.

Use Cap on the glowing blue device to lower the ladder. Now you can climb up, enter Shield Mode, get close to the big goon and defeat him. Smash the two red LEGO objects with valves and build to create a pushable LEGO. Push it toward the back of the train car to help Bucky out.

Bucky will need to use grenades on the two electricity pylons to smash them. When the big gold turret appears, break all the red and grey objects, construct, and use Captain America on the Shield Spot to reflect the turret’s beam back. Focus on the gold parts to melt it down to size.

Hop through the hole and continue moving right through the train interior until another explosion sends Bucky over the edge. Defeat the remaining bad guys with Cap to complete the level.

Shakespeare in the Park

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens 8x Studs Loki (Suit), Ares, Viper Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Captain America, Steve Rogers (Civilian), Steve Rogers (Gym), Iron Man (MK6)

The next part of our LEGO Marvel’s Avengers walkthrough deals with Loki returning for a second round. Weirdly enough, though, defeating Loki is the least of our problems, as Thor joins in for a hero versus hero throwdown to make thing more complicated.

Part A

We’re officially back to the events of Avengers, and it’s time to officially get the team together, but before the fun can begin, Black Widow and Bruce Banner have some… maintenance to do.

See those three platforms on the black oil stains? Use Black Widow to jump to the tallest one and use her scanner.

That reveals two targets. Blast both, then stand on both red spots to raise the elevator up. Smash the blue crate up top, construct, then use Black Widow on the Technology Panel. Move the cursor and activate all three pulsating spots to complete the challenge.

Talk to the SHIELD agent that appears below. He’ll ask you to help find his flag. Take the elevator back up and run left to find a glowing “A” area where Black Widow can use her scanner again. Black Widow can swing up the poles that appear and grab the flag. Return it to the SHIELD agent to complete your first task.

Next, jump into the yellow vehicle in the garage and drive over the black spots to clean all the oil in the area. The last objective is where the green laser moves left and right – swap to Black Widow and hold [Circle / B] to turn invisible. Now you can sneak past the camera and activate the lever. Run over to Agent Coulson and Cap.

Bring Cap to the blue elevator platform and hit the Shield Switch. Pull the lever that appears and the Helicarrier will take off, preparing the team for their first big mission.

Part B

With the Avengers officially together, it’s time to take on Loki.

Use Shield Mode to block Loki’s energy blasts and beat him up. He’ll switch locations after losing three hearts. Sometimes Loki will stun one character. When this happens, swap to Iron Man or Cap and attack Loki to free your friend.

When Loki creates a bubble, defeat all his clones to escape. Continue chasing him down and delivering beat-downs until his heart meter is drained.

Finally, Loki will split into many clones. Use Iron Man in the glowing “A” area to scan for the real Loki. When the real Loki is revealed, you can finally beat him.

JUMP TO TOP

Part C

But the level isn’t over yet. Thor appears to bring his brother back to Asgard. Iron Man doesn’t want that, and flies down to fight. Iron Man has tons of tools at his disposal; he can shoot rockets, melt gold with his laser, and fly! Use his rockets to destroy the silver metal LEGO bricks first.

Punch through the trees and use Iron Man’s scanner in the “A” area. Tap the prompt as Thor appears to fly into a new area of the forest where the God of Thunder summons lightning. When the tree collapses, build the hopping bricks into a LEGO chainsaw with an Electrical Panel. Thor shoots lightning at the Shield Pad – use Captain America on the Shield Pad and direct the lightning to the chainsaw’s Electrical Panel.

Step onto the Iron Man spot that appears and use it to enter another battle. Tap the prompt! In the next area, scan the “A” area up the hill, rocket the boulder, punch through the trees, cross the gap, and construct the hopping bricks where Thor summons a new round of lightning bolts.

Build the Technology Panel and use it with Iron Man to summon even more hopping bricks. Build these too to get a cannon with a Shield Switch. Use Captain America to activate the big blaster and end the level.

Helicarrier Havoc

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens 10x Studs Red Hulk, Hawkeye (Classic), Skaar Agent Coulson (Destroyer Gun), Captain America (No Helmet),

Back on the Helicarrier, things aren’t going so well for the Avengers team. Loki is escaping and the mind-controlled Hawkeye is attacking while Hulk goes on a rampage! If everyone works together, they might just be able to keep the Helicarrier from crashing.

Part A

Hulk is on a rampage, and well, that’s not good for anyone.

Run toward the foreground camera and leap over obstacles to escape the big green brute.

Through the first locked door, you’ll find a room with plenty of interactables. Save that for Free Play and continue running forward!

If you’re caught, you’ll need to restart from the locked doors. Try using Black Widow, her double-jump makes the gaps easier to cross.

At the end of the line, Thor joins the fray with his hammer. Tap the buttons as they appear to defeat that rage machine.

Part B

LEGO’s Marvel Avengers will then cut to Nick Fury and Maria Hill dealing with a mind-controlled Hawkeye in the Control Room, with enemies periodically appearing.

Break the bad guys to complete each challenge.

When Hawkeye appears, stay away from the sonic arrows and wait for him to wait in one of those windows. When he stops moving, that’s your chance to attack. Hold down attack and target him. Each group of bad guys will grow, and Hawkeye switches to stink arrows, then explosive arrows, so watch out.

Once you’ve hit Hawkeye three times, you’ll need to help save the SHIELD Helicarrier! Go up the stairs on the left. Near the fires you’ll find hopping bricks.

Construct them to create agility poles Maria Hill can use to jump over the fires. Use the SHIELD Panel to put out the fires, then construct the nearby hopping bricks. Activate the Technology Panel and match the revealed icons in the screenshot featured in this section’s gallery.

Now for the right side. Turn invisible with Nick Fury to avoid the camera and use the SHIELD Panel. The fires out now out, with hopping bricks left behind. Construct and use the Technology Panel and complete the second match challenge.

Pull both levers in the center of the room to reveal Hawkeye. One more gun blast defeats him.

Part C

The attack on the Helicarrier has SHIELD in a bad way, so for the next segment, you’ll take control of Captain America and Iron Man as they attempt to repair the craft’s busted engine.

Before fixing stuff, start by blowing up the metal LEGO bricks blocking the path with Iron Man’s rockets. Continue flying right, and use his laser to melt the gold LEGO bricks next.

Swap to Captain America and break the glowing LEGO computer to construct another pole. Now Cap can jump up and across all the gaps. Tip-toe over the narrow path and put out the fires with Cap to construct a lever. Pulling the lever reveal a gold wall. That’s Iron Man’s job – melt the gold wall with his laser.

Fly through the melted gold wall, blast the metal LEGO bricks on the left and construct to repair the lift. Now Cap can ride down – blast the metal LEGO bricks to the right of the lift to reveal a Shield Switch. Hit the switch with Cap’s shield to open the next door.

Clear the debris through the door using another Iron Man rocket blast. Wall-jump up and hop down into the area with hopping bricks. Build, jump up the hand-holds, smash the blue crate, and build.

Now there are two levers on each side of the locked door. Jump on each to pull down both at the same time, then throw Cap’s shield into the Shield Switch. That’s all it takes to end this stage.

Avengers Assemble

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Infinite Team Moves America Chavez, Abomination, Detroit Steel Thor, Iron Man (MK7)

Aliens have invaded Manhattan! The Avengers arrive to put a stop to Loki’s plans, but they’ll need to work together to save the city. Let’s get this finale started and finish out the Avengers section of our LEGO Marvel’s Avengers walkthrough.

Part A

The level begins with Thor and Loki locked in mortal combat.

This fight is a little different than most. Press [X / A] left or right to avoid Loki’s blasts. When he charges, that’s your chance to attack.

On the helipad, wait until after dodging one of Loki’s blasts to move toward him. After a blast dodge, Thor will run much faster! When you actually get close, Loki summons an army of clones.

Hold down [Circle / B] to escape, then tap the attack button to blast Loki with lightning. Complete the battle sequence, and throw Loki at the enemy ships to finish the fight.

Next, you’ll be in control of Black Widow as she pilots a Quinjet. Keep shooting – you’ll need to destroy twenty alien ships. To defeat Loki, collect a missile power-up then press [Circle / B] when near Loki’s bubble shield to launch.

Loki returns to the helipad. Dodge the LEGO objects he throws and run in for one final attack to complete this section.

Part B

On the ground, Captain America and Black Widow join up with Hawkeye to rescue civilians. Here’s how to get them all.

The first citizens are trapped behind metal LEGO debris. Blow that junk up with Hawkeye and step into the citizens to save them.

Use Hawkeye’s super-senses on the large “A” area that appears where the first group of citizens were. Use Captain America and Black Widow on the Team-Up Pad, then run right and use the poles to leap across to the crashed bus. Cross the bus and press [Circle / B] on the enemy ship to destroy it.

Near the crashed bus, build the hopping bricks and then use Black Widow’s scanner on the glowing “A” area. Melt the gold bricks with Hawkeye and activate the Shield Switch with Captain America. Break the sign on the side of the bus and pull the orange handle with Hawkeye’s grapple arrow.

That saves a second batch of citizens. A third are to the left of the bus. Shoot the LEGO glass with Hawkeye’s sonic arrow to free them. The fourth is left of your starting point – use Black Widow to scan the area, pull the orange handle, and another citizen is safe.

Put out the fires further left with Cap and defeat the alien bad guys to save another innocent group.

Part C

Returning to Thor, it’s time for LEGO Marvel’s Avengers to really heat up.

On the road, use Thor’s hammer on the glowing yellow spot, then destroy the exposed metal LEGO engine. At the fire truck, use Hawkeye to reveal a Team-Up Pad. Combine Captain America with Iron Man to cause a huge blast!

Build the new hopping bricks, activate the Shield Switch, and smash the glowing LEGO pieces once the fire is out. Build those bricks into a Shield Pad – Iron Man reflects his beam off Captain America’s shield so you can target alien flyers! Blast as many of them as you can.

When the road collapses, defeat the swarm of aliens then move toward the foreground and right. Use Black Widow to scan the glowing “A” area, smash the wall with Thor, and use the new hand-hold to climb back up.

Up top, smash everything on the road, including the gold bricks, and construct a rocket. Hold [Circle / B] to charge Thor’s hammer with lightning, then hold down attack to blast the Electrical Panel, charging it up and summoning the Hulk!

Tap the buttons as they appear to transform mild-mannered Bruce Banner into the Hulk. Then swap to Iron Man and blast all the LEGO metal panels to end the level.

Earth’s Mightiest

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Fast Fix Captain America (Bucky), Quasar, Chitauri Tourist Hulk, Loki, Nick Fury (Bazooka)

Time to finish off Loki’s army. Hulk and Thor must cross the city and return to Stark Tower where Hulk can smash puny gods, while Black Widow shuts down the giant alien portal before the heroes are totally overwhelmed.

Part A

The first segment will have you take control of Hulk and Thor as they ride on one of the giant flying Chitauri Leviathan.

Move right and throw Thor’s hammer at the glowing LEGO objects. Build the hopping bricks and charge the Electrical Panel with Thor – remember? Just hold down [Circle / B] to electrify Thor’s Hammer, and hold attack to shoot lightning.

Bust through the green glowing wall and smash up everything at the next wall to get hopping bricks. Pull the green handles those bricks build, and press attack once Hulk is standing on the green glowing spot.

Combine Thor and Hulk on the Team-Up Pad to defeat the beast.

Part B

After the cutscene, Thor and Hulk will arrive at the Bank.

Outside the Bank, Hawkeye needs to blast the silver metallic bricks, build, and switch to Cap so he can activate the new Shield Switch. When the elevator falls, use Hawkeye to melt the gold. Jump up with Cap, put out the fire near the back window, build, and switch back to Hawkeye.

See the empty pole slot? Hawkeye can target this and shoot an arrow in, allowing Captain America to jump across, following the spinning studs.

Smash the valve up top, build, and use Hawkeye to target the orange grapple point. Now everyone can enter the bank.

Bust through the first yellow glowing door with Thor, then break all three glowing objects to construct an Electrical Panel. Charge it, put out the fires, and continue moving right. Don’t forget to defeat the grenade-wielding enemy in this area.

There are more glowing objects on the right side of the bank. Break everything and build with the hopping bricks. The shield switch closes the window, allowing the team to safely cross and defeat the last enemy gunner. Remember to approach him with Cap in Shield Mode.

Part C

Although the battle is almost won, Hulk can’t beat Loki on his own due to how many clones there are, requiring Black Widow’s help.

With Black Widow, switch to her then shoot all four targets. Use the Technology Panel and remove every Loki until only the real guy is left.

Now Hulk can smash Loki! With that done, he throw Black Widow the staff. Switch back to Widow and turn invisible so she can climb the glowing green ladder. Build the hopping bricks into a fan and jump up to the blue shield. Use the staff laying on the ground to end Loki’s scheme.

No Strings On Me

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Stan Lee in Peril detector Iron Legion, Ultron (MK1), Iron Man (MK16) Baron Strucker, Captain America (Age of Ultron, No Helmet), Doctor List, Maria Hill (Age of Ultron)

Now that the first Avengers is complete, you have the option to play three optional levels or continue the story. The story itself is a retelling of Age of Ultron. The next part of LEGO Marvel’s Avengers opens with a party following the team’s success at Strucker’s castle, but all is not well. The diabolical Ultron makes his first explosive appearance here. Things only get worse for the team from here, so buckle up.

Part A

The first time you play through LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll get a level in which you take control of Doctor List at Baron Strucker’s Castle.

Jump on the lights in front of the machine on the lower left side of the level based on the color it tells you. It should be red, blue, blue, red.

Shoot the target on the left side of the level to reveal a Technology Panel.

Use Doctor List to interact with the panel.

Climb up the ladder and use the SHIELD Terminal twice to open the doors.

Go through the first door and destroy the glowing crates.

Use the LEGO pieces you get to create a rail on the wall.

Use Doctor List to interact with the Technology Panel on the other door.

Copy the directions you see on the screen.

JUMP TO TOP

Part B

Before the Age of Ultron segment of LEGO Marvel’s Avengers really takes off, you’ll have to create the titular villain himself.

See the broken robot that’s glowing blue and spewing smoke? Tony Stark can fix it. Once repaired, run toward the now-active Technology Panel. Smash all the glowing LEGO objects outside the doors.

Use the SHIELD Panel to open the doors, then the Technology Panel to take control of the robot arm. Move the robot to the right to open a white crate, then construct the hopping bricks. Push the turn-style and stand on both orange buttons to collect the first AI. Place it in the center of the room.

A new Technology Panel appears to the left. Activate it and grab the second AI – place it next to the orange one and the party can finally start.

Part C

The party is pretty dead. Let’s liven things up!

Smash the glowing objects in the back-left corner of the room, right next to the starting spot. Construct and use the Technology Panel, then charge the Electrical Panel with Thor to get a piano playing.

Next up, move to the bar on the right where Black Widow and Bruce Banner are hanging out. Hold [Triangle / Y] to switch into Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor and blast the gold LEGO wall. Build the hopping bricks and throw the lever to serve milkshakes.

Only one objective left to complete now. Run left from the bar where there are three grey boxes. Scan the area, blow up the metal bricks, and build!

Part D

Ultron is officially here, and he’s fashionably late. There are three heroes that are going to need your help.

Smash the glowing sofa and break the LEGO glass with Hawkeye to build a new device with an orange grapple handle, also usable by Hawkeye.

Now Cap has his shield! Activate the Shield Switch to the left of Cap’s balcony location. Shoot an arrow into the new arrow slot.

If Captain America falls down, you might need to backtrack to the right balcony by putting out the fires and constructing the hopping bricks into stairs. Beneath the Shield Switch, build the hopping bricks into a trampoline to reach those poles.

Don’t jump up yet! Check in the first floor left corner. Put the fires out with Captain America. Now use the trampoline to reach the upper left balcony! Blast both metal bricks and construct the Technology Panel.

Use the panel and Iron Man returns to the fight! When Thor is attacked, all you need to do is swap to him and he’ll fight the robots all on his own. Now all you have to do is charge toward Ultron to end the level.

Anger Management

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Quest detector Count Nefaria, Ravage, Hulk-Killer Agent Carter, Heimdall, Iron Man (Hulkbuster), Madame B.

Ultron escapes to South Africa, and the Avengers give chase. But the devious robot has two super-powered friends that cause plenty of trouble for the heroes.

Part A

The first obstacle that you’ll face in this part of LEGO Marvel’s Avengers is Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.

When Quicksilver stops in the back corner of the room, target the glowing yellow crate over his head with Thor’s Hammer. That stuns him long enough to get one hit in.

When he retreats, the villain knocks over yellow boxes and leaves hopping bricks on the lower floor. Construct those, charge the Electrical Panel, then switch to Black Widow. Run up to the catwalks, use the elevator’s jump-wall to bounce to the third floor, and scan the “A” glowies.

That reveals a second crate with yellow cracks. Bust it open with Thor’s hammer and beat up Quicksilver a second time.

Next, jump down to the lower floor and move toward the foreground to find the last “A” glow spot. Scan it, activate the Shield Switch, and bust the third yellow cracked wall behind Quicksilver. Beat him up for the final time to defeat him.

Scarlet Witch appears! Build the hopping nearby bricks and use the Shield Pad to reflect her red beam into the gold LEGO object until it breaks.

Part B

In the next segment, Scarlet Witch forces the Avengers to experience nightmares related to their deepest fears and anxieties.

Starting with Black Widow, approach the glass then shoot the targets as they pop-up.

Next, we join Captain America in a ballroom. Walk toward Steve Rogers and follow the prompts as they appear to dance. In an instant, Cap is all alone!

Finally, Thor is trapped at a wild party. Walk toward the fire in the background and tap the button that appears to end his dream.

Part C

In the aftermath, Hulk is once again on a rampage, and Iron Man is the only one who can stop him. That’s right: It’s Hulkbuster time.

Target Iron Man with the cursor and press attack to launch the Hulkbuster suit. Follow the prompts to defeat the Hulk temporarily.

When you gain free control of Iron Man, use his beam to melt the gold LEGO blocks Hulk is standing on. Then you’ll switch to the satellite – hold the cursor over Hulk and hold down the button to launch a cage.

Continue the fight, and this time when you regain control, immediately switch to the satellite. Hold the cursor and button over Tony Stark to repair his suit.

For the encounter on the rooftop, swap back to the satellite to launch gas pellet at Hulk. Keep shooting him until the circle bar is full.

When he’s stunned, switch back to Iron Man and pummel the big green bruiser for the final time.

Korea Prospects

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Fast Build Ultron Prime, The Mandarin (Classic), Komodo Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch

Ultron wants to make himself a new body with some cool scientific technology. The Avengers arrive in South Korea to stop him, and a big chase ensues. Don’t worry, it all leads to the creation of an all-new hero; the Vision!

Part A

This level of LEGO Marvel’s Avengers begins with Black Widow on a motorcycle — so that’s where our walkthrough will start, too!

There’s actually nothing for Black Widow to do yet. Switch to Captain America and start smashing robots. Defeat eight bots, beat up Ultron, and smash another group of eight.

Keep fighting until Black Widow throws Cap his shield. Now he can block Ultron’s energy blasts and throw his shield to hit Ultron from far away.

Eventually, hopping bricks will appear on the truck. Construct those and use the SHIELD Panel to chase Ultron off.

Part B

In their continuing quest to stop Ultron, the Avengers head to an out of control train.

Move forward, wiping out robots, until you’re stopped by a glowing red aura. Anything that glows red is Scarlet Witch’s domain. Swap to her character and use her powers to move the LEGO chairs.

Ahead, you’ll find a fire roadblock. Put the fires out with Cap’s shield jump and clear the debris with Scarlet Witch’s magic. Defeat all the enemies in the train car with the missing floor, and construct the hopping brick to create a bridge.

That takes you to the front of the train where Cap can smother the fires and Scarlet Witch can use her powers on the red aura to bring this out of control ride to a halt.

Part C

Now, it’s time to escape the city. You’ll need to use teamwork to build a SHIELD panel.

Start by smashing the glowing LEGO car wrecks near the crashed train car. You’ll see a “?” icon over a minifig in the train. Press [Circle / B] while near her with Scarlet Witch to take control and pull the lever in the train.

The doors will open, allowing you to build the first part of the SHIELD Panel. Next, run toward the foreground and check left. Use Scarlet Witch on the red aura of the overturned red car. It splits into two pieces; hopping bricks near the SHIELD Panel antennae, and half a red car to the left.

Smash the half car on the left and build the Shield Switch. Activate it to open the garage door. Break all the crates to find hopping bricks that build a Speed Boost Pad. Use Quicksilver on this blue ramp.

From the roof, smash the objects on the train below and construct a ladder so Scarlet Witch can climb on top of the train and use the rope to reach a different rooftop on the right. On the right rooftop, use Scarlet Witch on the fan’s red aura.

Now you should have all the parts to complete the SHIELD Panel. Use it with Captain America to end the level.

Rise of Ultron

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Fast Dig Klaue Henchman, Thunderstrike, Ultron Sentry None

Ultron is levitating an entire city! Only the Avengers can stop this wild plot. Here, we start with Hulk scaling the floating chunk of dirt as the rest of the Avengers spread out to handle armies of cruel robotic minions.

Part A

This level starts out with Hulk and Black Widow.

Climb up with Hulk, but watch out for falling rocks. When you reach a hanging train, pull the stone from the ground and throw it at the cracked LEGO wall. That clears the way to continue climbing up!

Switch to Black Widow to hop off Hulk’s back and jump into the vertical train. Build the hopping bricks to create brown hand-holds. Reach the very top to bring the whole train down.

Now for an interesting dynamic. Step closer to Hulk to jump on the big green giant’s back. Now you control Hulk! Climb the wall, then switch to Black Widow so she can target and shoot the glowing red target. Continue up and shoot the second target to reach the next area.

Continue up one more wall and shoot all three bullet targets to reach solid ground.

Part B

You’ll now be in the statue courtyard.

Move the red truck with Scarlet Witch then shatter the glass window with Hawkeye’s sonic arrow. Construct the hopping bricks, then lift the red aura drill and move it around to clear the concrete from the wall.

Blast the exposed metal panels, cross the hand-holds, and break both blue garbage bins. Use Scarlet Witch on the leftover bricks, and move the ladder up to the LEGO spot above the ruined wall.

In the ruined house, smash the debris and use Scarlet Witch to lift up to the second floor. Smash all the kitchen stuff and melt the gold LEGO wall with a thermal arrow.

On the streets ahead, you’ll rejoin Quicksilver and fight a small army of robots. To make things easier, use team-up attacks to clear the screen whenever lots of minions swarm your team.

Part C

You’ll be on a street with a ton of fires.

Clear all the fires to the right and build the hopping bricks to create an Electrical Panel. Charge the device up with Thor’s lightning, then jump through the new opening in the crashed train.

Smash all the glowing brick cars and debris on the right to create a Shield Switch. Activate it and cross the new pool of wet concrete to find yellow cracks and fires in your path. You know what to do – Captain America can smother the fires, and Thor can bash through the yellow cracks.

Use Captain America on the big “A” icon to reveal a Team-Up Pad. Combine Cap and Thor’s powers to clear the area of marauding bots!

Ultron Undone

Red Bricks Unlockable Character Tokens Automatically Unlocked Character Tokens Collect Ghost Studs Thanos, Wasp (Classic), Ultron Sentry Officer Iron Man (MK45), Ultimate Ultron, Vision, War Machine

Time to take out the trash. Ultron is cornered and the heroes are surrounded by an endless army of Ultrons. Let’s bring this menace down together! Don’t forget, after this battle is over, there are still three optional levels to complete.

Part A

The first thing you’re going to want to do is get a bunch of civilians to safety.