How To Beat Rika In The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four

Published: Apr 13, 2024 01:55 pm

After taking down all four Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, it is time to challenge the Elite Four. This intense series of fights will challenge players, forcing them to use every skill they have learned, and the fight battle is against Ground-type Trainer Rika.

All Pokémon on Rika’s Elite Four Team in Scarlet & Violet

Image of Rika from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four
Image via The Pokemon Company

Rika has a team of five Ground-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. Her Pokémon are between levels 57-58. It is recommended players not enter the Elite Four challenge until they have a team at a minimum of level 70. This is because the max level when challenging Geeta at the end of the Elite Four rotation is 62. With a high-level team, the first match against Rika shouldn’t be too much of a sweat. Below are all of Rika’s Pokémon, their levels, and type mashups.

PokémonLevelType
Wiscash57Water/Ground
Camerupt57Fire/Ground
Donphan57Ground
Dugtrio57Ground
Clodsire58Poison/Ground/Tera Type Ground

How to Defeat Rika of the Elite Four In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The important thing to remember when challenging Rika in Scarlet and Violet is that her Pokémon have primary typings that are not ground. Because of this, we suggest the following team:

  • Meowscarada – Good against Wiscash, who will be resistant to Electric attacks and Water attacks due to its typing.
  • Azumarill – Specifically to take on Camerupt, as Water will be extra effective against the Fire/Ground combo.
  • Paladin – In case Azumarill is knocked out, another strong Water-type will help players get through Donphan and Dugtrio.
  • Dondozo – This is another strong Water-type with a powerful Defense stat.
  • Baxcalibur – The pseudo-Legendary of Paldea is a great choice for its typing and powerful moves.
  • Espathra – Espathra is a good choice for all-around teams, but its Psychic moves will be solid against Clodsire if a Water-type doesn’t knock it out during Terastillization.

Once the fight is over, players will have the chance to shuffle their teams and heal up before moving on to the next Elite Four member in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Championships. It is important to remember that all Pokémon planned for the Championships need to be leveled up, as swapping in a low level for its typing won’t be particularly helpful.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].