How To Beat Rika In The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four

After taking down all four Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, it is time to challenge the Elite Four. This intense series of fights will challenge players, forcing them to use every skill they have learned, and the fight battle is against Ground-type Trainer Rika.

All Pokémon on Rika’s Elite Four Team in Scarlet & Violet

Rika has a team of five Ground-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. Her Pokémon are between levels 57-58. It is recommended players not enter the Elite Four challenge until they have a team at a minimum of level 70. This is because the max level when challenging Geeta at the end of the Elite Four rotation is 62. With a high-level team, the first match against Rika shouldn’t be too much of a sweat. Below are all of Rika’s Pokémon, their levels, and type mashups.

Pokémon Level Type Wiscash 57 Water/Ground Camerupt 57 Fire/Ground Donphan 57 Ground Dugtrio 57 Ground Clodsire 58 Poison/Ground/Tera Type Ground

How to Defeat Rika of the Elite Four In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The important thing to remember when challenging Rika in Scarlet and Violet is that her Pokémon have primary typings that are not ground. Because of this, we suggest the following team:

Meowscarada – Good against Wiscash, who will be resistant to Electric attacks and Water attacks due to its typing.

– Good against Wiscash, who will be resistant to Electric attacks and Water attacks due to its typing. Azumarill – Specifically to take on Camerupt, as Water will be extra effective against the Fire/Ground combo.

– Specifically to take on Camerupt, as Water will be extra effective against the Fire/Ground combo. Paladin – In case Azumarill is knocked out, another strong Water-type will help players get through Donphan and Dugtrio.

– In case Azumarill is knocked out, another strong Water-type will help players get through Donphan and Dugtrio. Dondozo – This is another strong Water-type with a powerful Defense stat.

– This is another strong Water-type with a powerful Defense stat. Baxcalibur – The pseudo-Legendary of Paldea is a great choice for its typing and powerful moves.

– The pseudo-Legendary of Paldea is a great choice for its typing and powerful moves. Espathra – Espathra is a good choice for all-around teams, but its Psychic moves will be solid against Clodsire if a Water-type doesn’t knock it out during Terastillization.

Once the fight is over, players will have the chance to shuffle their teams and heal up before moving on to the next Elite Four member in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Championships. It is important to remember that all Pokémon planned for the Championships need to be leveled up, as swapping in a low level for its typing won’t be particularly helpful.

