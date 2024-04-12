With the release of The Indigo Disk DLC, we have now been blessed with a new long-neck form of the thunder beast Pokemon, Raikou. It’s absolutely majestic and a wonder to behold. Here’s how to get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet

Before you can get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll need to complete a few steps first:

Finish the Pokemon Scarlet’s base game and The Teal Mask DLC’s main story.

Complete Perrin’s side quest in Kitakami.

Start The Indigo Disk DLC.

Catch and register 200 Pokemon to the Blueberry Pokedex.

Talk to Perrin at Blueberry Academy.

Head to Area Zero.

Locate Raging Bolt.

Note that Raging Bolt is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. If you’re playing Violet, you’ll need to trade for one.

The very first thing you’ll need to do to get Raging Bolt on your team is finish the main stories for Pokemon Scarlet and The Teal Mask DLC. This means completing all three story pathways (Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends), exploring Area Zero, and catching Ogerpon in Kitakami. Once all that is done, you can start The Indigo Disk DLC. But before that, you’ll want to help Perrin while in Kitakami.

Perrin’s Quest

You’ll first encounter Perrin in Kitakami’s Mossui Town. If you show her that you’ve registered at least 150 Pokemon in your Kitakami Pokedex, she’ll rope you in on her quest to find the Blood Moon Beast, a special “Blood Moon” form of Ursaluna. Work with Perrin to photograph and catch Blood Moon Ursaluna, and she’ll move to Blueberry Academy.

After starting The Indigo Disk DLC and gaining access to Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, you’ll next find Perrin standing beside a rest area in the Savanna Biome near the Terarium’s entrance. Speak to her, and she’ll give you a hot tip if you can register 200 Pokemon in your Blueberry Pokedex. Upon doing so, Perrin will then show you two photos of the paradox Pokemon, Raging Bolt, and Gouging Fire, standing somewhere in Area Zero.

Raging Bolt’s Location

Raging Bolt is located at the base of a waterfall toward the bottom of Area Zero’s surface. If you look out from Area Zero’s entrance, you’ll see three waterfalls lining the crater’s perimeter. Raging Bolt is standing underneath the right-most waterfall.

To reach Raging Bolt, start at Area Zero’s entrance and move forward toward the fence lining the starting pathway’s cliff. Align yourself with the right-hand waterfall, jump over the fence, and fly directly toward it. If you haven’t yet unlocked Koraidon’s ability to fly, you may need to use some strategic gliding, so be sure to keep your eyes on the correct waterfall to orient yourself. Once you reach the bottom of the waterfall, you should immediately see Raging Bolt standing out in the open.

To catch Raging Bolt, walk up and interact with it to initiate battle. Raging Bolt is level 75 and weak to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy types. You’ll want to make sure you have as many Poke Balls as possible on you because it has an incredibly low catch rate.

How to Get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Violet

Raging Bolt is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, so if you’re playing Violet, you’ll need to perform a trade. This is done easily if you have a friend with a copy of both Pokemon Scarlet and The Indigo Disk DLC. But if you’re especially friendless, you can still get a Raging Bolt with help from the power of online strangers and trade codes.

If you’re trying to trade for a Raging Bolt online, connect to the internet and enter the following Link Code in Poke Portal’s Link Trade:

1021-1023

You’ll need to give up an Iron Crown in the trade for Raging Bolt, but frankly, it’s a trade-up. Who needs a boring ol’ Iron Crown anyway?

So that’s how you get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And if you’re looking for Raging Bolt, you’ll likely need Iron Crown as well, so check out our guide for that!

