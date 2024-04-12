When it comes to goofy-looking paradox Pokemon, Iron Crown really isn’t that bad. And it’s pretty useful on a team too! So here’s how to get Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to Get Iron Crown in Pokemon Violet

Before we get started, it’s important to note that Iron Crown is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. If you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll need to trade for one. If you have Pokemon Violet, you’ll first need to complete a few steps before you can catch it in The Indigo Disk DLC: Finish the base game and The Teal Mask DLC’s main story. Complete Perrin’s side quest in The Teal Mask. Start The Indigo Disk DLC. Catch and register 200 Pokemon to the Blueberry Pokedex. Talk to Perrin at Blueberry Academy. Head to Area Zero. Locate Iron Crown.

The very first thing you’ll need to do to get Iron Crown on your team is to finish the main stories for both Pokemon Violet and The Teal Mask. This means finishing all three story pathways (Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends), making your way through Area Zero, and catching Ogerpon in Kitakami. Once you’ve gotten all that out of the way, you’ll be able to start The Indigo Disk DLC. But before that, you’ll want to make sure you’ve helped out Perrin while in Kitakami.

Perrin’s Quest

You’ll first encounter Perrin in Kitakami’s Mossui Town. If you show her that you’ve registered at least 150 Pokemon in your Kitakami Pokedex, she’ll rope you in on her quest to find the Blood Moon Beast, a special “Blood Moon” form of Ursaluna. Work with Perrin to photograph and catch Blood Moon Ursaluna, and she’ll move on to Blueberry Academy.

After starting The Indigo Disk DLC and gaining access to Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, you’ll find Perrin standing near the entrance beside a rest area in the Savanna Biome. Speak to her, and she’ll promise a hot tip if you can register 200 Pokemon in your Blueberry Pokedex. Upon doing so, Perrin will show you two photos of the paradox Pokemon Iron Crown and Iron Boulder standing somewhere in Area Zero.

Iron Crown’s Location

Iron Crown is located along the upper levels of Area Zero, specifically within a hard-to-reach alcove. If you look at Perrin’s photo, you’ll see a distant waterfall and Research Station No. 1 as landmarks to help guide you toward the alcove.

To reach Iron Crown, start at the beginning of Area Zero and head directly forward toward the fence lining the starting pathway. Hop on Miraidon, jump over the cliff, and immediately start gliding. Once you’re gliding, turn around to face the opposite direction, and you should spot the alcove containing Iron Crown right underneath the cliff you just jumped off of.

Catching Iron Crown

To catch Iron Crown, approach and interact with it to start a battle. Iron Crown has an incredibly low catch rate, so be sure to bring as many Poke Balls with you as you can. I highly recommend manually saving before starting this battle and turning off auto-save in case you run out of Poke Balls during the fight or accidentally knock it out.

Iron Crown has a well-rounded stat-spread total of 590, with a focus on Special Attack. It’s weak to Ground, Ghost, Fire, and Dark types, will be at level 75, and have the following moveset:

Sacred Sword

Tachyon Cutter

Future Sight

Volt Switch

Iron Crown is one tough cookie, so bring your best high-level Pokemon into battle. If you’re worried about knocking it out, I recommend teaching one of your Pokemon False Swipe, which will always leave at least a single hit point when used, preventing the Pokemon from fainting.

And that’s how you get Iron Crown in Pokemon Violet. If you’re playing Scarlet, hopefully you can find a nice buddy who’s willing to trade with you.

