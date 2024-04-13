How to Beat the Alfornada Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

As players climb to the top in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the Gym challenges will test their mettle in increasingly difficult battles. This is especially true for the Psychic-type gym in Alfornada. Thankfully, a few steps can be taken to make this battle less of a struggle.

Where Is the Alfornada Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location

Image via The Pokémon Company

Players must travel back across the Montenevera to reach Alfornada in South Province Area Six. The tropical town is a far cry from the freezing temperatures of the sixth Gym Battle, and the heat isn’t just in the temperature. Alfornada’s Gym Leader, Tulip, is ready to take you on and she won’t hold back.

All Alfornada Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Tulip is a Psychic-type Gym Leader with four Pokémon in her party. These opponents are all between Levels 44-45, with a lineup that balances Defense and Special Attacks. Espathra is the Pokémon to pay particular attention to on this team, as it is a beast even without being the Terastilizing capstone in the battle. Below is every Aflornada opponent Pokémon, their level, and their type.

Pokémon Level Type Farigiraf 44 Normal/Psychic Gardevoir 44 Psychic/Fairy Espathra 44 Psychic Florges 45 Fairy/Tera Type Psychic

How to Defeat Tulip at the Alfornada Gym In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Despite the powerhouse lineup, Tulip sends out during this Scarlet & Violet Gym battle, players with the right team will be more than ready to tackle her. Psychic-type Pokémon are weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. However, be careful not to bring a Fighting or Poison-type into this battle or they will meet a speedy demise. Below are a few Pokémon to consider for your Alfornda team.

Dragapult**

Banette

Sableye

Grimmsnarl

Mobosstiff

Masquerain

Players will want to make sure their team is at least level 50, with 55 providing a much lower difficulty. Additionally, now is the time to keep Max Potions and Max Revives on hand, as a one-hit KO isn’t uncommon at this level of Gym challenge.

What TM Do Players Get for Beating Alfornada Gym?

After defeating Tulip at the Alfornada Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players will be given TM120 Psychic. To increase the number of Psychic TMs available for Pokémon to use, it can be crafted for 10000 LP, 3 Ralts Dust, 3 Indeedee Fur, and 5 Rellor Mud.

