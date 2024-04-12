How To Beat The Artazon Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

The second stop on a trainer’s journey through Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is the Artazon Gym led by Brassius. This Grass-type challenge will be as easy as Katy at Cortonda with the right team and level.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Artazon Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Image via The Pokémon Company

When heading for Artazon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to go right of the school and into the muddy, rocky area of East Province Area One. The gym is located in Artazon city. It is best to head in this direction after exploring Cortondo for the easiest transition.

All Artazon Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Artazon is the Grass-type Gym of the Paldea region, and Brassius won’t hold back when players challenge him. Like Katy at Cortondo, Brassius has three Pokémon on his team, including a Tera Type with a different base type. His team is also under level 20, making him an easy opponent if players have taken the time to explore and level up. Below are Brassius’ Pokémon, their types, and levels.

Pokémon Level Type Petilil 16 Grass Smoliv 16 Grass/Normal Sudowoodo 17 Rock/Tera Type Grass

How To Defeat Brassius At The Artazon Gym In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

To defeat Brassius, players will need a good Fire-type companion. This won’t be an issue for those who have Fuecoco on their team. Otherwise, venturing out for a few different options will save some time in this fight. Below are a few Pokémon to consider catching before challenging the Artazon Gym.

Litleo

Fletchling

Houndour

Saladit

Players can also take their preferred team out into the open world map for some level grinding before tackling this Gym. A team over level 25 will easily take down Brassius’ lineup, making it a quick win for those looking to move forward in the game.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Artazon Gym

After beating the Artazon gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players will be awarded TM020 Trailblaze. It is not available at any other location but can be crafted after winning the Gym challenge for 800 LP, 3 Hoppip Leaves, and 12 Petilil leaves.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more