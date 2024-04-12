How to Beat the Levincia Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

Levincia Gym is home to the iconic streaming star Iono in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and it is the third stop on the way to the Paldean championship. Unlike the first two Gyms, Levincia jumps a bit in difficulty, and players will need to be prepared.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Levincia Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Levincia is farther north than the Artazon Gym, nestled in the inlet of East Province Area Two. This location is marked by grass hills that spill out toward the beaches along the sea. It is also a great place to look for Tera Raid dens or search out new Pokémon to catch.

All Levincia Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Iono is the Electric-type Gym Leader of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and her difficulty increases slightly from the earlier Gym battles against Brassius and Katy. She sports four Pokémon companions, all of whom are above level 20. Below are all the Pokémon, their types, and their levels during the Gym Battle with Iono:

Pokémon Level Type Wattrel 23 Electric/Flying Bellibolt 23 Electric Luxio 23 Electric Mismagius 24 Ghost/Tera Type Electric

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

How to Defeat Iono at the Levincia Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The trick to taking down Iono during the Levincia Gym challenge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is to have a good Ground-type on your team. Mismagius will hit hard with its Ghost-type attacks, but it can be taken down easily if players are at a high enough level with the correct counters. Below are a few Pokémon to consider sticking on your team:

Paldean Wooper

Cufant

Gible

Numel

Additionally, players need a team at roughly level 30 to take Iono on without an issue. Thankfully, now is a great time to take a break in the Gym Leader line-up to tackle one of the titans that scatter the map of Paldea. Not only does this offer a quick break, but it also ensures a level grind that is not tethered to during encounters. Klawf is a great Titan to go up against before heading to take on the Levincia Gym.

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Levincia Gym

Once players have defeated Iono, they will be awarded TM048 Volt Switch. Like other Gym-obtained TMs, Volt Switch won’t be found anywhere else in Paldea, but it can be crafted once earned for 3000 LP, 3 Shinx Fang, and 3 Dedenne Fur.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more