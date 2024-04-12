Pokemon Scarlet Violet Levincia Gym Iono
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Beat the Levincia Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 01:31 pm

Levincia Gym is home to the iconic streaming star Iono in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and it is the third stop on the way to the Paldean championship. Unlike the first two Gyms, Levincia jumps a bit in difficulty, and players will need to be prepared.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Levincia Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Levincia Gym Locations Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Image via The Pokemon Company

Levincia is farther north than the Artazon Gym, nestled in the inlet of East Province Area Two. This location is marked by grass hills that spill out toward the beaches along the sea. It is also a great place to look for Tera Raid dens or search out new Pokémon to catch.

All Levincia Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Iono is the Electric-type Gym Leader of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and her difficulty increases slightly from the earlier Gym battles against Brassius and Katy. She sports four Pokémon companions, all of whom are above level 20. Below are all the Pokémon, their types, and their levels during the Gym Battle with Iono:

PokémonLevelType
Wattrel23Electric/Flying
Bellibolt23Electric
Luxio23Electric
Mismagius24Ghost/Tera Type Electric

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

How to Defeat Iono at the Levincia Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The trick to taking down Iono during the Levincia Gym challenge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is to have a good Ground-type on your team. Mismagius will hit hard with its Ghost-type attacks, but it can be taken down easily if players are at a high enough level with the correct counters. Below are a few Pokémon to consider sticking on your team:

  • Paldean Wooper
  • Cufant
  • Gible
  • Numel

Additionally, players need a team at roughly level 30 to take Iono on without an issue. Thankfully, now is a great time to take a break in the Gym Leader line-up to tackle one of the titans that scatter the map of Paldea. Not only does this offer a quick break, but it also ensures a level grind that is not tethered to during encounters. Klawf is a great Titan to go up against before heading to take on the Levincia Gym.

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Levincia Gym

Once players have defeated Iono, they will be awarded TM048 Volt Switch. Like other Gym-obtained TMs, Volt Switch won’t be found anywhere else in Paldea, but it can be crafted once earned for 3000 LP, 3 Shinx Fang, and 3 Dedenne Fur.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Beat The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Pokemon Scarlet Violet Medali Gym Larry
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Beat The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How To Beat The Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Kofu Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Beat The Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO
Combee to Vespiquen
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Beat The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Pokemon Scarlet Violet Medali Gym Larry
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Beat The Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How To Beat The Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Kofu Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Beat The Cascarrafa Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO
Combee to Vespiquen
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 12, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].