Nikke Anomaly Interception Guide (Best Teams for Every Boss)

Shift Up added a new game mode to Goddess of Victory: Nikke, alongside the very exciting Evangelion collab event in August 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Anomaly Interception in Nikke, and how to get the most out of this game mode.
Table of contents
What Is Anomaly Interception in Nikke?
As the name suggests, Anomaly Interception is a game mode in Nikke that functions very similarly to the regular and Special Interception modes. Unlike regular and Special, however, Anomaly Interception gives you access to all five boss fights everyday, and allows you to choose which boss you want to fight.
All bosses will give you a shot at getting Custom Modules, but you’ll also want to pick specific bosses if you’re looking to target-farm Manufacturer T9 gear. I’ve listed all of the bosses down below, along with their drops:
|Boss
|Weakness
|Strong Aginst
|Drops
|Kraken
|Wind
|Electric
|Custom Modules
Custom Module Shards
Custom Locks
Regular T9 equipment
|Mirror Container
|Electric
|Fire
|Custom Modules
Manufacturer T9 Gloves
Custom Locks
Regular T9 equipment
Manufacturer Arms
|Indivilla
|Fire
|Iron
|Custom Modules
Manufacturer T9 Armor
Custom Locks
Regular T9 equipment
Manufacturer Arms
|Ultra
|Iron
|Water
|Custom Modules
Manufacturer T9 Helmet
Custom Locks
Regular T9 equipment
Manufacturer Arms
|Harvester
|Water
|Wind
|Custom Modules
Manufacturer T9 Boots
Custom Locks
Regular T9 equipment
Manufacturer Arms
One important thing to note is that your Nikke levels will be capped at 400, so even if your Synchro level is way beyond that, you’ll still be brought down to 400 when attempting these boss fights.
How to Unlock Anomaly Interception
To unlock the Anomaly Interception mode in Nikke, you’ll need to complete chapter 22 of the story campaign. After doing so, you can switch between Special and Anomaly Interception in the Ark.
Keep in mind that your daily three boss attempts are shared between both modes.
What are Custom Locks?
New to Anomaly Interception is the introduction of Custom Locks. You’re guaranteed to get these no matter which boss you attempt. You can use a Custom Lock on any stat on your Overloaded gear to keep them during your next stat reroll, which will be very useful for folks looking to get the best possible substats on all of their OL gear. However, the stat will only be locked once, which means you need to spend Custom Locks again on the next reroll to keep it locked.
In addition to that, you need 20 Custom Locks to lock your first line. If you want to lock another line, you’ll need 30 Custom Locks for that.
Best Teams for Every Boss
Now we’re getting to the good stuff. Every boss is weak to a certain element, and you’ll want to make sure you’re bringing the best possible team to each fight. Generally speaking, you can get away with any of the meta Burst I and II setups, as listed below:
- Liter/D: Killer Wife and Crown
- Blanc and Noir
- Tia and Naga
And as for the best Burst III DPS units, we’ve listed them below for each boss:
|Boss
|Best Burst III DPS Units
|Kraken
|Scarlet: Black Shadow
Alice
Red Hood
|Mirror Container
|Ein
Summer Anis
Scarlet
Guillotine
|Indivilla
|Alice
Asuka
Modernia
2B
|Ultra
|Red Hood
Snow White
Maxwell
Laplace
|Harvester
|Winter Ludmilla
Scarlet: Black Shadow
Alice
Red Hood
Should You Farm Anomaly Interception Below Level 400?
The answer is a resounding yes. As soon as you’re able to unlock Anomaly Interception, you should absolutely farm it daily. The rewards from phase 1 alone are already better than the phase 9 rewards from Special Interception, which means that even if you don’t beat phase 1, you’re already getting more bang for your buck.
And that’s everything you need to know about Anomaly Interception in Nikke. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Aug 27, 2024 12:18 am