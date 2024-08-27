Nikke Anomaly Interception Guide (Best Teams for Every Boss)

Shift Up added a new game mode to Goddess of Victory: Nikke, alongside the very exciting Evangelion collab event in August 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Anomaly Interception in Nikke, and how to get the most out of this game mode.

What Is Anomaly Interception in Nikke?

As the name suggests, Anomaly Interception is a game mode in Nikke that functions very similarly to the regular and Special Interception modes. Unlike regular and Special, however, Anomaly Interception gives you access to all five boss fights everyday, and allows you to choose which boss you want to fight.

All bosses will give you a shot at getting Custom Modules, but you’ll also want to pick specific bosses if you’re looking to target-farm Manufacturer T9 gear. I’ve listed all of the bosses down below, along with their drops:

Boss Weakness Strong Aginst Drops Kraken Wind Electric Custom Modules

Custom Module Shards

Custom Locks

Regular T9 equipment Mirror Container Electric Fire Custom Modules

Manufacturer T9 Gloves

Custom Locks

Regular T9 equipment

Manufacturer Arms Indivilla Fire Iron Custom Modules

Manufacturer T9 Armor

Custom Locks

Regular T9 equipment

Manufacturer Arms Ultra Iron Water Custom Modules

Manufacturer T9 Helmet

Custom Locks

Regular T9 equipment

Manufacturer Arms Harvester Water Wind Custom Modules

Manufacturer T9 Boots

Custom Locks

Regular T9 equipment

Manufacturer Arms

One important thing to note is that your Nikke levels will be capped at 400, so even if your Synchro level is way beyond that, you’ll still be brought down to 400 when attempting these boss fights.

How to Unlock Anomaly Interception

To unlock the Anomaly Interception mode in Nikke, you’ll need to complete chapter 22 of the story campaign. After doing so, you can switch between Special and Anomaly Interception in the Ark.

Keep in mind that your daily three boss attempts are shared between both modes.

What are Custom Locks?

New to Anomaly Interception is the introduction of Custom Locks. You’re guaranteed to get these no matter which boss you attempt. You can use a Custom Lock on any stat on your Overloaded gear to keep them during your next stat reroll, which will be very useful for folks looking to get the best possible substats on all of their OL gear. However, the stat will only be locked once, which means you need to spend Custom Locks again on the next reroll to keep it locked.

In addition to that, you need 20 Custom Locks to lock your first line. If you want to lock another line, you’ll need 30 Custom Locks for that.

Best Teams for Every Boss

Now we’re getting to the good stuff. Every boss is weak to a certain element, and you’ll want to make sure you’re bringing the best possible team to each fight. Generally speaking, you can get away with any of the meta Burst I and II setups, as listed below:

Liter/D: Killer Wife and Crown

Blanc and Noir

Tia and Naga

And as for the best Burst III DPS units, we’ve listed them below for each boss:

Boss Best Burst III DPS Units Kraken Scarlet: Black Shadow

Alice

Red Hood Mirror Container Ein

Summer Anis

Scarlet

Guillotine Indivilla Alice

Asuka

Modernia

2B Ultra Red Hood

Snow White

Maxwell

Laplace Harvester Winter Ludmilla

Scarlet: Black Shadow

Alice

Red Hood

Should You Farm Anomaly Interception Below Level 400?

The answer is a resounding yes. As soon as you’re able to unlock Anomaly Interception, you should absolutely farm it daily. The rewards from phase 1 alone are already better than the phase 9 rewards from Special Interception, which means that even if you don’t beat phase 1, you’re already getting more bang for your buck.

And that’s everything you need to know about Anomaly Interception in Nikke. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

