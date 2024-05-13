How to Beat the Red Chameleon Boss in Animal Well

The Animal Well is a dark and dangerous place, and if you want to find your way out of the labyrinth, you’ll have to get past the beasts that lord over the flames. Here’s how to beat the red chameleon boss blocking passage to the V. Flame in Animal Well.

Animal Well Red Chameleon Boss Guide

To beat the chameleon boss in Animal Well, you need to get it to eat the five hedgehogs that circle the platform. When you first drop down into the chameleon’s boss room, the chameleon will stick out its tongue to try to eat you, but you can immediately walk to the left to avoid this. The tongue is fast, but it makes a telltale flicking sound before striking, alerting you to when you should move. As you dodge the chameleon’s tongue, the line of hedgehogs will walk up behind you. The goal, then, is to line up the chameleon’s tongue strike to hit one of the hedgehogs instead of you.

The best way to get the chameleon boss to eat a hedgehog is to position yourself as close to a hedgehog as possible and pace your movements with it. The hedgehogs will damage you if you touch them, so it can be tricky to follow their movements without getting hurt. But if you have some patience, things should line up just right.

The chameleon will try to strike you with its tongue three times in succession. Each time, listen for the tongue’s sound cue and immediately move to the left when you hear it. After the third strike, the chameleon will then shoot a series of blood-drop projectiles at you with its eyes. Luckily, these projectiles travel in a predictable arc and have a lot of space between them, so they should be easy to avoid. After the last blood drop falls, ready yourself for more tongue-flicking action, repeating the cycle of attacks.

After eating all five hedgehogs, the chameleon boss will scurry back, allowing you to move on. Jump onto the platform the chameleon was standing on and continue left to find the V. Flame.

How to Use the V. Flame in Animal Well

To collect the V. Flame, crack its orb open with the Disc or Yo-yo and interact with it. With the V. Flame in your inventory, you can then take it to the large room with the four boss animal statues located in the center of Animal Well’s map. If you have the Animal Flute, you can use it to get to the boss statue room quicker by playing the fast travel song—right, right, left, left, down, down, up, up.

Once in the boss statue room, slot the V. Flame into the chameleon’s pillar, and you’ll be able to move on to whatever’s next for you. To open up Animal Well’s final area and finish the game, you’ll want to collect all four flames and use them to light each boss pillar.

