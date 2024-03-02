How to Beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth (Livestock’s Bane)

For the most part, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a pretty manageable game in terms of its difficulty curve. But every so often, you just come across a randomly overpowered boss or enemy, and that can be frustrating. Here’s how to beat White Terror in the FF7 Rebirth Livestock’s Bane quest.

FF7 Rebirth White Terror Fight Strategy

As part of the Livestock’s Bane side quest in the Grassland regions, you’ll eventually be tasked with tracking down a wolf called White Terror and taking it down. It’s recommended that you try to hit level 18 or so for this quest, but even then, this is going to be a tough foe to beat.

Things are exacerbated by the fact that White Terror has no elemental weaknesses. However, you can Pressure it very easily by blocking its attacks, and here are a few other tips for the fight:

Always be looking to guard and block attacks to Pressure White Terror. This lets you build up the Stagger bar much faster.

Have Red XIII on your team. The blocks will help charge up his Vengeance Mode faster, allowing you to drop a ton of damage on White Terror more frequently.

Have Tifa on your team to help with building Stagger.

Consider the Magic Pot Summon for party-wide heals.

Put Barret in the backlines.

Keep switching between your party members so White Terror doesn’t just focus on one character to whittle their health down.

For this fight, I had both Tifa and Red XIII on my team. With the enemy being so aggressive, I never had any time to heal so it didn’t make sense to have Aerith in the party. With Tifa and Red XIII, I could be more aggressive in my strategy as well. The idea is to start the fight by blocking White Terror’s attacks as much as possible so that you can charge up Vengeance Mode for Red XIII quickly. Once you do, you can counter with a ton of damage while Pressuring and building up the Stagger bar.

Tifa also comes in handy here with Focused Strike, used in conjunction with Cloud’s Focused Thrust, which both help to build up the Stagger bar significantly.

After Staggering White Terror, that’s when you want to use all of your big-hitting skills, including Summons and Limit Breaks. You may also want to consider putting the Magic Pot Summon Materia on one of your party members in case you need to heal. The party-wide Elixir effect can save you from a total wipe, and that’s crucial especially if you don’t have any dedicated healers on your team.

Finally, this is more of a passive strategy than anything, but I found that having Barret in the backlines also helped with the chip damage he could deal with his gatling gun. It’s a good way to put out damage while you’re being defensive.

Hopefully this helps you beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth, but don’t get discouraged if it takes you a few tries. Good luck!