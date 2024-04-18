How to Become a Musician in BitLife

Becoming a musician is something that most can only dream of in real life, but becoming one in BitLife is quite simple. Let’s find out what we’ll need to get our hands on to make this dream a reality.

How to Unlock Musician in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can try as hard as you’d like to become a Musician in the base BitLife experience, but you’ll quickly find it impossible. That’s because you’ll need to purchase the Musician Job Pack, which will run you about $4.99. You could also follow our BitLife Packs & Add-Ons Purchase Guide and get your hands on this job and all future ones for a set price.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re planning on playing BitLife for the foreseeable future, we would strongly recommend purchasing the Boss Mode pack for $15.99. Not only can you become a Musician this way, but also an Actor or an Athlete.

BitLife – How To Become A Musician

Once you’ve unlocked this special job path, you’ll be ready to start pursuing your career as a budding musician. Here are the steps that you’ll need to take to make it big on stage.

Start Practicing at a Young Age

Under the Activities tab, you’ll have the opportunity to start practicing a musical instrument. No matter if you’re going the Kenny G route and want to become the world’s most famous Saxophonist or you prefer Metal and Hard Rock, you’ll need to start somewhere. Be sure to balance your school work and your practice and you’ll be on your way to the top quickly.

Don’t Give Up on Your Musical Dreams

You’re bound to face plenty of rejection, especially during your early years. Be sure to keep pushing forward, no matter what happens. You’re not going to become famous overnight — even if you’re trying to use Social Media platforms to push your brand further than ever before. Just keep pushing forward and you’ll eventually get there.

Put Your Name Out There On Social Media

As mentioned above, using Social Media is almost a necessity in today’s day and age — BitLife included. Creating a page on Social Media will let you spread the word about your band and what they’re all about, even if you’re deciding to put on a Solo Show. Just be sure to keep on pushing, and never cave to the trolls and bullies.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

