Photo of Clamperl in front of a beachy background, with an arrow pointing to a set of question marks
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Evolve Clamperl into Huntail and Gorebyss in Pokemon GO

Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:10 pm

Clamperl is one of many Pokemon in Pokemon GO with a branching evolution. That means it can evolve into more than one form, and trainers might be curious how to get each of its evolved stages to fill up their Pokedex. Here’s how you can evolve Clamperl into Huntail and Gorebyss in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Clamperl in Pokemon GO

Clamperl is a water-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 3, which evolves into either Huntail or Gorebyss. The bivalve Pokemon can be caught in the wild in Pokemon GO and has also been featured in Raids and as a Research reward encounter on occasion.

Like many water-type Pokemon, it spawns more frequently in rainy weather and can be found near bodies of water. So, grab an umbrella and head for your nearest lake or river to increase your chances of finding Clamperl in Pokemon GO.

How to Evolve Clamperl in Pokemon GO

Image of the Pokemon Clamperl, with arrows pointing to both of its evolved forms, Huntail and Gorebyss
Image via The Pokemon Company

Once you have a Clamperl, you’ll need to earn 50 Clamperl candies before it can evolve. Unlike some branching evolutions, there is no secret trick to force Clamperl to evolve into the Pokemon you want. While it evolves using held items in the mainline Pokemon games, this is one of many Pokemon that evolve differently in Pokemon GO than in previous iterations.

In Pokemon GO, its evolution is completely random, much like evolving Eevee into its original three evolutions. The evolve button will show a question mark rather than the silhouette of any one evolution. When you feed Clamperl 50 Candies and hit the button, there’s a random chance it will evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss.

This can be frustrating if you’re trying to get both forms. However, as of now the only way to get both Huntail and Gorebyss is to keep evolving until random chance is on your side. If you need more candies, you can make it your buddy Pokemon or try to catch more and sell them off to the Professor for candy.

Of course, there’s also the trading option. If you keep getting the same evolution, you can trade your extra to someone who has the other evolved form. It will save you both some time.

Can Clamperl Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

ClamperlShiny Clamperl
clamperlShiny Clamperl

Clamperl and its evolutions of Huntail and Gorebyss can all be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

That means you have a chance to encounter a Shiny and evolve it randomly into a Shiny version of either Huntail or Gorebyss.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.