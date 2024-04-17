How To Get a Globetrotter Ribbon in BitLife

All around the world, BitLife crumbles for me. If you’re hoping to add a new Ribbon to your growing arsenal, let’s find out what we need to do to earn the Globetrotter Ribbon easily.

How To Unlock Globetrotter Ribbon in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

BitLife is a game all about doing what you want to do, and if you want to be a Globetrotter with a Ribbon to show for it — start packing your bags. Start working on amassing a fair bit of income before you can set out on plenty of Vacations and Travel, so here are some fast ways to make some cash:

Work a good job

Take on Freelancing Gigs

Rob a Bank (but don’t get caught)

Some players may instantly think to use God Mode to start the game off with a million dollars, don’t do that here. If you amass too much cash, the game could point you more in the direction of the Loaded or Rich Ribbon. You’ll just want to live a semi-normal life to unlock this one, don’t fret about getting married or having kids here. Just head out on as many flights and vacations to different locations as possible.

How To View Your Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To view all of the Ribbons you’ve unlocked, head to the hamburger Menu (☰) in the top-left corner of the screen. Here, you’ll need to scroll down just a little bit until you come across Collectibles. You’ll find the Ribbons option near the bottom of this subheading, and clicking it will show you all of the available challenges you can complete.

Get ready for adventure and set out to see the world while you work on unlocking this and all of the other 39 Ribbons available to you in BitLife.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

