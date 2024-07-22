Do College Football 25 (CUT) Ultimate Team Players Transfer Into Madden 25 Ultimate Team (MUT)?

For the first time since 2013, EA Sports is releasing a College Football game and Madden. With offers available such as the MVP Bundle, EA clearly wants fans to engage with both games. But do College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT) players transfer into Madden 25 Ultimate Team (MUT)?

While not every card will transfer directly from CUT to MUT, there are a decent amount of rewards players can earn in College Football 25 to use in Madden 25. Some Programs, such as Ultimate Alumni, offer rewards for Madden 25.

The Ultimate Alumni Program in College Football 25 allows fans to add iconic players to their roster, including some who went on to have successful careers in the NFL, such as Tim Tebow and Ray Lewis. That makes their transition into Madden 25 seamless.

In addition to offering unlockable cards, the Ultimate Alumni program also adds several sets of challenges to re-enact career highlights from players to earn additional rewards. Players can earn cards for use in College Football 25, as well as up to three Madden MVP Reward Tokens, per the EA Blog. These items will be converted to players for use in Madden 25 Ultimate Team. However, early access players won’t get these cards immediately, as they’re going to be added to accounts after the full launch on August 16th.

How to Earn a Get a Head Start on MUT in CUT

Reaching level 20 in CUT unlocks the MUT Head Start, which allows players to start at Level 10 in the professional football game. Due to a progression issue with Solo Battles, many players who played on early access launch day have already reached this level. To get the full benefit, make sure to play on the same EA Account for both games.

And those are all the rewards EA Sports College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT) players can earn for Madden 25 Ultimate Team (MUT).

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

