Palworld has some of the best crafting elements of any survival game. The variety of buildings and furnishings you can create is awesome! This guide will cover how you can get started with the build system by making your first house to sleep in in Palworld.

How to Build a House in Palworld

To start building in Palworld, you’ll first need to place down a Pal Console. This will establish a zone where you can build a base. It’s an important first step because your base serves as a waypoint that you can teleport to. So, if you want to get back to your house to sleep at night, you’ll want to be able to easily teleport to it.

Next, you’ll need to gather a whole bunch of wood. Build a crafting bench and make an axe, which will let you chop trees for wood a whole lot faster. Then, head out and chop a bunch of trees until your inventory is almost full. Store that haul in a storage box and repeat the process. By then, you should then have enough wood to build your first small house.

To actually be able to build a house in Palworld, open the menu to the Technology tab. Research the Wooden Structure Set, as this is what enables you to build custom structures. Now, simply open the building menu using the B key and scroll over to the Foundations tab where you’ll find a whole bunch of pieces to use for crafting your home.

You’ll want to start with the Wooden Foundation to build your floor. Before you place the first one down, though, right click to build continuously. This way, you’re able to place a whole bunch of flooring without having to choose it each time. The Foundations will snap in to place next to each other, easily forming a floor. Place as many as you like until you have the desired area.

Next, head back to the Foundations menu and select the Wooden Wall and Window option. Place a couple of these down on opposite sides of your home so that you can see a little of what’s going on outside. Next, place a Wooden Door at the space you want to be the entrance to your home, then choose Wooden Wall and fill in the rest of the space between the Door and Windows. Finally, we finish off with either the Wooden Slanted Roof or Wooden Roof to seal off the house from the elements. It’s important to ensure that your roof is fully covering the house and that there are no gaps. You won’t be able to sleep in your bed to skip the night if you don’t.

Speaking of beds, once your house is complete, you should head to the Infrastructure tab of the build menu and create a Bed for you and any fellow players to be able to sleep inside the house. You can also make and place Pal Beds inside the home if you’d like them to be cozy and sleep next to you. Lastly, place a mounted Torch inside the house and light it. This will provide plenty of extra warmth at night to ward off the cold.

That’s how to build a nice house to start off your adventure in Palworld. As you level up, explore, and expand your crafting options, you can build more and more impressive homes!