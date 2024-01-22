Having enough food to use on yourself as well as your Pals is something you’ll constantly need to worry about in Palworld. In this guide, we’ll be going over how to get an infinite source of food by building a Red Berry farm in Palworld.

How to Build a Red Berry Farm in Palworld

Red Berries are one of the first sources of food that you’ll find while exploring in Palworld. You’ll find Red Berry bushes all around the world that allow you to grab Red Berries and Red Berry seeds. Make sure to harvest a whole bunch of these – mainly for the seeds – as you’ll need them to start a Red Berry farm. Once you’ve got a bunch of Red Berry seeds, you can head back to your base.

You’ll need to be high enough level to unlock the Berry Plantation from the Technology menu with Technology Points. But after unlocking it, you’ll be able to build it. Make sure you place it somewhere near where you usually cook food in your base. Once that’s done, you’ll want to also build a Chest nearby for your Pals to store harvested Red Berries and Red Berry Seeds.

Go ahead and interact with the Berry Plantation, and it will give you the option to plant your Red Berry Seeds. After those are planted, you’ll be able to water them and have a crop of Red Berries growing that will soon be ready to pick. You can make this process much easier and faster with the right Pals, though.

You can automate Red Berry farming easily with some Pals you’ll find near the spawn point. You’ll want to capture a Gunmos, Cattiva, and Pengullet, which should all be pretty easy to find, as they’ll be running around just down the hill from the spawn point. Once you have these three Pals, assign them to work at your base. Gunmos has the trait that will let it plant the Red Berry seeds for you. Pengullet has the ability to water the crops as a Water-based Pal. Finally, Cattiva is able to harvest and store the collected Red Berries, which makes for a perfect Red Berry farming cycle.

That’s how you can build and automate a Red Berry farm using your Pals in Palworld. It’s an amazing and constant source of food for you to then be able to cook up and feed yourself and your Pals.

Palworld Early Access is available now.