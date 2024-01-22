If you want to keep your character exploring and your Pals working hard, you’re going to need to cook up a storm! In this guide, we’ll cover how to cook food and ensure you and your Palworld Pals are eating plenty to stay in fighting and working shape!

How to Cook Food and Feed Your Pals in Palword

To get cooking, you’ll need to start by gathering some food. You can do this in a few ways. To start, you’ll simply be gathering Red Berries from bushes and knocking out chicken- and sheep-styled Pals. Chikipi will drop Chikipi Poultry and Lamball will drop Lamball Mutton, so gather up a bunch of those. Then, head back to your base, open the build menu, and select the option to create a Campfire.

Once you’ve built a campfire, interact with it to select a recipe. This early, you can make Baked Berries from your Red Berries, Grilled Chikipi from your Chikipi Poultry, and Lamball Kebabs from your Lamball Mutton. Cook up as many as you have the resources for. Leave some in your inventory to use on yourself and the Pals in your party, and the rest you’ll want to use for the Pals working in your base.

Consuming food combats hunger, which otherwise inflicts the hungry status, negatively affecting you and your Pals and eventually even killing you. To use food, you just need to open your inventory and right click on the food. You’ll then be able to select either your character or one of your party members to feed and fill their hunger bar. You’ll want to use a couple to make sure the hunger bars are full.

To make sure the Pals in your Base are fed at all times, you’ll need to create and fill up a Feed Box. You’ll first need to unlock the Feed Box by spending Tech Points in the Technology Tree. Once unlocked, you’ll find it in the build menu under the Pals category. Build your Feed Box and place it near where most of your Pals are working. Then, simply fill it with food. You can use raw food if you want, though cooked food fills the hunger bar a lot more, so it’s more efficient.

Now, as your Pals are working, they will automatically come to the Feed Box to feed themselves. This will keep them full at all times so that they happily continue to work at their tasks during the day. Just don’t forget to top up the Feed Box or you’ll end up with some cranky or even dead Pals!

That’s all you need to know about how to cook food and feed yourself and your Pals in Palworld. Gather plenty of food and make sure you’ve always got some cooking! If you select a recipe and leave it, it’ll cook over time by itself as well!