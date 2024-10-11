Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Atlus
Guides
Video Games

How to Carry Over Demo Progress in Metaphor ReFantazio

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 10:42 pm

Metaphor: ReFantazio has a pretty lengthy demo on all platforms that you can play to get a feel for the game. So with that in mind, here’s how to carry over your demo progress to the full game in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Table of contents

Carrying Over Demo Progress in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Make sure that your demo save data is present on whichever platform you have Metaphor: ReFantazio on, then boot up the game. Upon reaching the main menu, the game should prompt you to transfer your save data from the demo. You can then load up the save file from your demo, and then continue playing from there.

If the game does not immediately prompt you, try selecting the New Game option and you should get the option to transfer your save data from the demo as well.

Do note that you need to make sure your demo is the same version as the full game. For instance, if you played the PS4 demo but got the PS5 version for the full game, your save data cannot be transfered over. In addition to that, your demo and full game need to be from the same region as well, meaning that if you got a different regional version of either one, the save data will not be compatible.

What Carries Over From the Demo?

Basically everything you did in the demo will be carried over to the full game, so you don’t need to worry about losing any progress.

Trophies and achievements should also unlock retroactively once you reach the next trophy/achievement point in the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about carrying over your demo progress to the full game in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
