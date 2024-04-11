How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO

When it comes to catching Ditto in Pokemon GO, players are up against a challenge. Since Ditto can appear as any other Pokemon it chooses, you can’t easily tell whether the creature you click on is secretly the amorphous pink blob you were hoping for. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks you can use to make catching Ditto a little bit easier.

How to Find Ditto in Pokemon GO

Tracking down Ditto in Pokemon GO can be tricky, but it’s not entirely up to luck. In theory, Ditto could be hidden in plain sight, disguising itself as any Pokemon that currently spawns in the game.

However, fans have noticed over the years that Ditto seems to favor a handful of disguises at any given time. Niantic doesn’t release any specifics, which means it’s up to players to crowdsource their Ditto findings.

There’s no way to spot a Ditto until you catch it. After you catch a Pokemon that’s secretly a Ditto, you’ll get a notification that says, “Oh?” and the Pokemon will transform. This also happens if you catch a disguised Zorua.

Basically, your best chance of catching a Ditto is to catch every Pokemon you see. But, since that can be a little much, you can increase your odds by focusing on Ditto’s most likely disguises.

Known Ditto Disguises

While crowdsourcing isn’t exactly foolproof, this is a list of the Pokemon that players have caught Ditto pretending to be in the last few months.



Bergmite

Bidoof

Goldeen

Gothita

Koffing

Numel

Oddish

Rhyhorn

Solosis

Spinarak

Stufful

Tips for Catching Ditto in Pokemon GO

First and foremost, when you’re trying to find Ditto, you need to catch a lot of Pokemon. Catching is the only way to know whether you’ve got yourself another Bidoof or a sneaky Ditto playing pretend.

However, there are some other things you can do in the game to improve the process. Here are our tips for when you’re on the Ditto hunt in Pokemon GO.

Pop an Incense to Increase Spawns

Since catching as many Pokemon as you can is a key part of the Ditto game, it’s a good idea to use incense to attract more wild Pokemon and speed up the process. Players on Reddit confirm that Ditto spawns with the free Daily Adventure Incense as well.

You can also use Lure Modules to attract more Pokemon to nearby PokeStops.

Check For Common Ditto Diguises on the Radar

If you’re in an area with PokeStops and Gyms, you can use the Nearby Radar to check for Pokemon that Ditto likes to imitate. This can help you direct your catching energies toward the most likely candidates. Click on the radar bar to open up the full menu and view all Pokemon spawns nearby.

The Radar doesn’t work as well when you’re in a space without clear landmarks, but you can still check to get a sense of whether any likely Ditto disguises are lurking in the area.

Embrace the Catch and Release Grind

The reality is, if you’re trying to catch a Ditto, you’re going to be throwing a lot of Poke Balls. Make the most of it by trying to check off throw and catch related Research tasks as you go and racking up as much XP and Stardust as you can.

Don’t forget, you can use items like Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs to maximize the benefits of all that relentless catching.

Can Ditto Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Ditto can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. If you click on a Pokemon and it turns out to be Shiny, that doesn’t mean it’s a Shiny Ditto in disguise. Allegedly, a Shiny Pokemon will never turn out to be Ditto, but recent player experiences of having Shiny catches turn into non-Shiny Zorua bring that into question.

However, it’s safe to say that you won’t know your Ditto is a Shiny until you catch it. Like most Shiny hunting, coming across the blue version of Ditto is mostly up to luck.

