All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them

You'll need to find all the evolution items in Pokemon GO if you want to truly catch 'em all
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:53 pm
The Pokemon franchise has a long history of special items that help certain creatures evolve, and Pokemon GO carries on the tradition. As they seek to catch and evolve them all, players will encounter a few familiar evolution items and some unique inventions. Let’s break down all the current evolution items in Pokemon GO and how to get them.

Contents

What Are Evolution Items in Pokemon GO?

There are a number of evolutions in Pokemon GO that you can only get if you have specific items. Many evolution items will help several different Pokemon evolve, while others get a bit more specific and may only be useful for a particular evolution.

In Pokemon GO, trainers won’t encounter traditional evolution stones like Thunder Stones, Water Stones, and Fire Stones. Instead, they’ll see region-specific variations like the Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone, plus a few familiar items. This departure from mainline Pokemon norms can make evolution a little confusing in Pokemon GO, so that’s where we come in to clear things up.

All Pokemon GO Evolution Items and How to Get Them

As more evolution items get added to Pokemon GO, finding them gets more complex and varied. Some are as easy as crossing your fingers while you spin your daily PokeStops, while others require steps like linking your Pokemon GO account to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

In addition, some evolution items in Pokemon GO are more useful than others. A few, like the Dragon Scale, only evolve one Pokemon, while the Unova Stone can be used on several different species. This chart will help you figure out how to get those elusive evolution items and which ones you can safely discard when your item bag inevitably fills up.

Evolution ItemEvolutions That Use ItHow to Get It
Dragon Scale Pokemon GO
Dragon Scale		Seadra → KingdraSpin PokeStops and Gyms

Gifts from Friends
Gimmighoul Coin
Gimmighoul Coins		Gimmighoul → Gholdengo (requires 999 coins)First, obtain the Coin Bag by linking to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and sending yourself a postcard. Then:

Catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul

Spin photo discs at Golden PokeStops

Travel with Gimmighoul as your buddy Pokemon
Glacial Lure Module Pokemon GO
Glacial Lure Module		Eevee → GlaceonOccasional Research Reward

Purchase from In-Game Shop for 180 PokeCoins
King's Rock Pokemon GO
King’s Rock		Poliwhirl → Politoed

Slowpoke → Slowking		Spin PokeStops and Gyms

Gifts from Friends
Magnetic Lure Module Pokemon GO
Magnetic Lure Module		Magneton → Magnezone

Nosepass → Probopass		Occasional Research Reward

Purchase from In-Game Shop for 180 PokeCoins
Metal Coat Pokemon GO
Metal Coat		Onix → Steelix

Scyther → Scizor		Spin PokeStops and Gyms

Gifts from Friends
Mossy Lure Module Pokemon GO
Mossy Lure Module		Eevee → LeafeonOccasional Research Reward

Purchase from In-Game Shop for 180 PokeCoins
Sinnoh Stone Pokemon GO
Sinnoh Stone		Gen 4 evolutions for Pokemon from previous generationsResearch Breakthrough Reward

Win Trainer Battle in GO Battle League

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Boss
Sun Stone Pokemon GO
Sun Stone		Gloom → Bellossom

Sunkern → Sunflora		Spin PokeStops and Gyms

Gifts from Friends
Unova Stone
Unova Stone		Several Gen 5 PokemonResearch Breakthrough Reward

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Boss
Upgrade Pokemon GO
Upgrade		Porygon → Porygon2Spin PokeStops and Gyms

Gifts from Friends

How to Use Evolution Items in Pokemon GO

Generally, using evolution items in Pokemon GO is pretty straightforward. For most evolutions, you’ll simply click on that Pokemon’s information and hit the evolve button. If you have the required evolution item and the right number of that Pokemon’s candy, you’ll be able to evolve that Pokemon. This applies to most of the items on our list, including all evolution stones and most one-use items.

However, Lure Modules are a bit trickier to use. For these, you’ll need to set the Lure Module at a PokeStop and stand nearby while you evolve the Pokemon in question, such as how you evolve Eevee into Leafeon.

Another unusual case is Gimmighoul Coins. You’ll need to collect 999 of them before you can evolve your Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo. Once you have the full number, you can use the Evolve button to transform Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

