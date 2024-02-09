How to Change Your Appearance in Skull & Bones

Character creation in open-ended games can be stressful. After all, you don’t want to be stuck with a character you don’t like for possibly hundreds of hours. Luckily, you can change your character’s appearance fairly early on in Skull & Bones, though it’s possible to miss it.

Where to Change Your Appearance in Skull & Bones

After completing the tutorial and reaching Sainte-Anne, you can visit a shop called the Vanity Atelier. It’s located to the south of the dock when you arrive, just behind the statue of John Surlock. Here, a saucy woman in a pirate hat will offer you the chance to restyle yourself. It’s easy to miss in the menu because she also offers you the option to buy new outfits. You can change every detail about your character here, from gender to tattoos and scars. Do note that other pirate hubs likely have Vanity Ateliers as well, so you can freely change your appearance almost whenever you like.

How to Unlock Outfits in Skull & Bones

Also at the Vanity Atelier, you can select the option to purchase & equip items. These items are all cosmetic. Between hats, shirts, belts, and boots, there’s plenty of outfits to choose from. However, each piece costs plenty of silver or gold coins, which are largely earned by completing contracts. Furthermore, several outfit items can be unlocked as rewards for contracts you’ll take on, negating the need to purchase them outright. It’s best to save your money until the Blacksmith offers you a contract to buy two new items of clothing to improve your appearance. Various settlements spread throughout the ocean will also sell unique outfits.

That’s all you need to know about how to change customize your character in Skull & Bones to make sure your pirate captain looks the part as they terrorize the seas and sink British merchant vessels by the dozen.