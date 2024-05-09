How to Change Your Name in monopoly GO

When players first set up their Monopoly GO account, they will be assigned a random name and profile picture. For those who don’t enjoy being called WittyOtter or MagicalDolphin, there is an option to change the screen name and profile picture of an account without hooking it to Facebook. Here is how to change up your username in Monopoly GO.

Where To Change Your Username in Monopoly GO

Screenshot via Escapist

To change your name in Monopoly GO, follow the instructions below:

Click on the hamburger menu at the top right-hand corner of the screen

Tap on the profile picture above the Net Worth score of the account

Select the pen icon beside the name

Type in the desired screen name

This process works for generic accounts and those hooked to Facebook. Monopoly GO players can also select a new profile picture from the library of generic options, allowing them to hide a personal Facebook profile picture that may otherwise be in use.

How Many Times Can You Change Your Name in Monopoly GO

Players can only change their name a total of three times in Monopoly GO. After this, they’ll have to pay to reset the name attached to the account.

Can You Upload A Personal Profile Picture

No, you cannot upload profile pictures directly into Monopoly GO. If a Facebook account isn’t registered, the player must select from the generic profile images in the library. If a Facebook account is registered, players have the option to match their profile image to their Monopoly GO account.

Additionally, a random profile image will be set upon making the account, but when a Facebook account is registered, it will automatically change the picture and name of the Monopoly GO profile to match the information provided on Facebook. Those who do not want to share their identity with other players will want to change this immediately before continuing.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

