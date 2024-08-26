How To Find the Club Tarsus Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws

Sometimes in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll need to steal to get where you’ve got to go, and one of the first times you’ll resort to crime is inside of Club Tarsus. If you’re struggling to find the Club Tarsus Keycard, here’s exactly what you need to do

Where Is The Club Tarsus Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws

To find the Club Tarsus Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws you will need to use the stealing skills of Nix. You’ll be able to use this creature’s sneaking ability to snatch the keycard from a member of staff and provide you access to the clubhouse.

First, enter Club Tarsus through the secret entrance. Once inside attempt to enter the main office by bluffing the security guard. When you are denied now is the time to start searching. The employee with the keycard can be found on the secret entrance side of the dancefloor walking up and down the stairs. This means his exact location can vary. Hold L1 if you are on the controller so that you can view Nix’s targets and look for the man. Use steal to snatch the keycard and that’s it!

While it is simple, claiming the Club Tarsus Keycard can be tricky as it is the first major task that players will need to complete on their journey through Star Wars Outlaws. If you’re having trouble finding this individual then we suggest standing on the dancefloor and watching the stairs where they will come eventually.

Like always, it’s well worth checking out what targets are around for Nix to steal from. Upstairs there is a woman that players can steal a lot of credits from, so make sure that you’re using Nix to get the most out of your sneaking around.

That should be enough to get you through Club Tarsus and help you continue the Star Wars Outlaws story.

