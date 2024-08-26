Special Anime Defense Tier List (Roblox) – All Units, Ranked

Are you looking to find out whether the new unit you pulled in Special Anime Defense on Roblox will be worth putting time into? You’ve come to the right place; it’s time to rank all of the currently available units in this exciting tower defense experience.

Recommended Videos

All Units in Special Anime Defense, Ranked

Below, you’ll find our tier list for all currently available units in Special Anime Defense and where they currently sit in the meta. While this list is bound to change in the future, this is our current ranking of all the currently available units in this Roblox experience.

All D-Tier Units in Special Anime Defense

These are the bottom of the bucket and should be swapped out as soon as you possibly can. While they’ll be good for fodder use and can get you through the opening stages, they need to be switched out with someone else as quickly as possible:

Nirito Kid

Saske Kid

Goko

All C-Tier Units in Special Anime Defense

While being better than the D-tier, the ones in C-tier that you can get in Special Anime Defense aren’t much better. You’ll still want to get your hands on better units quickly, especially if you’re hoping to stay competitive with the more powerful opponents you’ll be facing off against later.

Soboto

Ariva (Reaper)

Thick Browed

All B-Tier Units in Special Anime Defense

B-Tier Units are decent enough, but you should still focus on trying to swap them out for someone better in Special Anime Defense. You’ll at least have the opportunity to be slightly competitive with these characters, but others are better.

Touci

Bolma

Nobara (Mark)

Ultra Lucky

Related: Special Anime Defense Codes (August 2024)

All A-Tier Units in Special Anime Defense

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on A-Tier characters in this Roblox experience, you can slow your rolls for a while. These characters will keep you alive during Hard missions and are absolutely worth your time if you get one:

Gen (Adult)

Evo Ariva

Saske (Curse Mark)

Hosoko

All S Tier Units in Special Anime Defense

The best of the best, these characters are so good that they’re almost broken as they stand in the current Meta. If you’re looking to wipe the floor with nearly anyone who gets in your way, you’ll want to get your hands on these characters as soon as possible:

Shonks

Kollua (Godspeed & Whirlwind)

Demon Lord

How To Roll For New Units in Special Anime Defense

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to roll for new units, you’ll need to visit the Summon Building located in the back of the main area. Once you’ve entered, head toward the large glowing orb in the center of the room and use the Gems that you’ve obtained to roll for new units.

Since this experience uses a Gacha system to unlock new characters, you won’t know who you’ll get until you Roll, so fingers crossed that you get an A or S-Tier unit on your first roll.

Roblox is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy