How To Complete Sanity Survival Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

Weekly Challenges are some of the most stressful yet fulfilling runs you can have, but the Sanity Survival Challenge may be your biggest challenge yet in Phasmophobia. It’s time to see if we have what it takes to complete this challenge.

How to Access Challenge Mode Difficulty in Phasmophobia

Accessing the Weekly Challenge isn’t as easy as just clicking a button. We’ll need to click a few of them before we can finally embark on the Sanity Survival Challenge in Phasmophobia. Head to the bulletin board at the front of the room and click on Difficulty.

From here, flip through the pages until you pass the “Insanity” level challenge, and you’ll find whichever weekly challenge is awaiting us. For Sanity Survival, we’ll need to get in, get the evidence, and get out before getting killed by the ghost we’re hunting.

What Is The Sanity Survival Challenge?

The Sanity Survival Challenge is one of the most difficult challenges, as it strips away our ability to recover sanity. The lower our sanity, the more often we’re going to be hunted by the ghost we’re trying to investigate. This is okay if we’ve got a few friends, but trying this challenge solo can test your skills.

Additionally, you’ll only have access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 equipment, and you’ll start with only 75% of your sanity.

Tips & Tricks to Complete the Sanity Survival Challenge

If you’re hoping to complete the Sanity Survival Challenge in Phasmophobia, I would recommend bringing a couple of friends along for the ride. Even if one of you perishes on the hunt, you can still clear this challenge.

If you’re planning on tackling this solo, however, I recommend bringing the following equipment for your trip to 10 Ridgeview Court:

DOTS Projector

Tripod Video Recorder

Salt

This way, you can set a few traps and hope that you catch the ghost in the act of moving around. You can also spot Ghost Orbs with the camera and possibly an apparition or two in the camera feed inside of the trailer. Scouting the location is going to be terrifying, more so than normal since the Fuse Box is completely broken and you’ll have no access to light beyond your flashlight.

Since sanity is going to be a precious item this time around, I would also recommend staying out of the house as much as possible. Go in, scout, and get out for a little while. You’ll have access to two cursed objects during this hunt, but unless you’re confident in your skills avoiding the ghost, I would strongly suggest that you don’t use them, as they’re massive drains on your sanity.

When Does The Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

While the Weekly Challenges technically restart on Monday at Midnight UTC, you can look forward to playing on Sunday at the following times if you’re in North America:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

