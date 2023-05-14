How to Complete Teniten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Teniten Shrine doesn’t give you any new, amazing abilities. But it is a good excuse to throw things at other things. So if you want to engage in this weapon-lobbing trial, here is how to complete the Teniten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Teniten Shrine and How to Beat Its Challenge

Unlike some shrines, the Teniten Shrine is right out in the open. I stumbled across it after leaving Riverside Stables, shaking my first at Tears of the Kingdom for meddling with my creations. I’ve taken a screenshot of the location, which you can see below.

This shrine is actually pretty short. Once you head inside, you’ll see a construct on top of a long platform and a row of rusty halberds. The point of this shrine is to teach you how to throw objects. The glowing letters will give you a hint as to what to do next.

To throw a weapon, you hold down the R button, aim, and release. You’ll hurl whatever weapon you’re currently holding. The shrine wants you to hone your accuracy, to be able to destroy enemies, and if you want to do things “properly,” that’s fine.

However, the easiest way to complete Teniten Shrine is this: Grab a halberd, then run right up to the bottom of the raised platform, as close as you can while still being able to see the construct. Throw the halberd to hit it.

Now, for the next part of this two-part challenge, you’re supposed to throw another halberd, this time with the target moving. The idea is that you throw your halberd at the place the construct is going to be.

But it’s easier to wait for the construct to pause when it reaches the end of the platform and then just throw your halberd straight at it. Once you’ve done that, the trial is complete. You can head to the back of the shrine and claim your reward.

So if you were wondering how to complete the Teniten Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that’s what you need to know.