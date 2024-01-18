One of Night City’s more elusive side jobs, here’s a complete guide on finding and finishing “The Highwayman” in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Start The Highwayman in Cyberpunk 2077

Unlike most of the other quests in Cyberpunk 2077, players will really need to go looking for The Highwayman. To track it down, you’ll need to head to a specific garage in Rancho Corando, which you’ll be able to find in the southeast corner of the district. You’re looking for a silver garage door, and you’ll know it’s the right one when you see the skeleton horse spray-painted on the wall alongside it. Approach the door, and V will receive a prompt to open it.

Inside, there’s a pretty typical workshop. Nothing really stands except for the wrecked motorbike leaning on the wall to the right. Approach it, and Johnny will quip that he did something similar back in his day. On the opposite wall, you’ll find a laptop. Activate it and check out the messages. You’ll find a single email sent to someone named Josie. Backing out of the laptop, V holds up a photo of a happy couple, officially triggering the Cyberpunk 2077 quest, “The Highwayman.” Having taken an interest in their plight, V takes it upon themselves to search for both Josie and the man who messaged her, James.

How to Complete The Highwayman Gig in Cyberpunk 2077

Your first objective is to find James, and he can be found relatively simply. Head over to Japantown (check out the map below) and look for him sitting on a circular bench surrounding a clump of plants. Have a chat with him, and he’ll tell you that Josie’s in big trouble. A gang known as the Tyger Claws smashed up her ride, and she went looking for revenge. Unfortunately, James suspects something really bad happened to her, tasking V with tracking Josie down and making sure she’s safe.

Following James’ clues, V sets off for Heywood, specifically the Metro Station of the suburb known as The Glen. Once you’re there, you should be able to scan a puddle of blood at the entrance, suggesting that Josie’s in even more trouble than we initially expected. Follow the blood trail around the corner and into the alley behind the station and behind the dumpster, and you’ll find Josie’s body. A scan suggests she’s been dead for weeks. There’s also a data shard next to her corpse, so pick it up and read the contents. V will learn that to get revenge, Josie stole a Tyger Claws leader’s bike, stashing it in a secret garage. Bear that in mind – we’ll be returning for it a bit. Before we do that, head back to James in Japantown and confront him. Turns out, he knew far more about the situation than he previously let on…

You’re faced with two choices here: Either leave Jamie to dwell on his participation in the murder of someone he (seemingly) loved or kill him, avenging Josie. You can select either option – it won’t impact the ending of the quest.

How to Claim Your Reward for The Highwayman in Cyberpunk 2077

As you’d expect, there’s a pretty decent reward attached to the completion of “The Highwayman.” Open up the data shard you collected from Josie’s body (it’s called “Bad News”), and you’ll learn about another secret garage wherein she stored her ill-gotten bike. It also includes a passcode to open the door. In Northside, you’ll spot another garage that has the same skeleton horse spray-painted alongside it.

Approach the door and enter the passcode; in case you’re feeling a little lazy, it’s 0214. When the garage opens, you’ll be able to claim the Tyger Claws leader’s bike for your own. Sweet ride – pity it has such a grim story behind it.

And that’s how to complete The Highway Man gig in Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.