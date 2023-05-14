The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Nachoyah Shrine is the trickiest shrine on Great Sky Island. It’s not packed with the enemies, but the shrine itself is hidden within another location and requires you to use the Recall ability. So if you want to know how to complete the Nachoyah Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s the answer.

How to Find the Nachoya Shrine

The Nachoya Shrine is accessible through the Room of Awakening, which is where you start on Great Sky Island. I’ve marked the room’s location on the below map, but don’t go there until Rauru marks the location. By that point you should also have the Recall ability.

To reach the shrine, go to the Room of Awakening and look around for the giant rotating gears. You need to use your Recall ability to reverse the first gear’s fins, then jump on it and jump onto the ledge to the right.

Now, jump onto the gear teeth (not the fin blades) and keep running in place to stay on that gear. Next, quickly use Recall on the second big gear’s fins. Then leap onto the first gear’s fins and right onto the second gear’s fins. After that, hop down into the hole in the wall.

That will take you to a cave that contains the Nachoya Shrine. Activate it and step inside.

How to Solve the Nachoya Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Once inside the shrine, you’ll have to use Recall to solve several puzzles. In the first room, the raft room, wait till the raft platform has nearly reached you and jump onto it. Quickly use the Recall ability to send it moving backwards.

You can also use Recall and then jump onto it, but you’ve got more chance of missing it if you do that. When it reaches the middle of the room, jump onto the stone floor.

Now, face the waterfall, and when the raft platform arrives, jump onto it and quickly use Recall. This will send the raft back up the waterfall, with you on it. Jump off and you’ll be in a room with a locked gate and what looks like a pair of clock hands.

How to Solve the Clock Gate Puzzle

The gate only opens when the clock hands pass each other, but that’s too short a time window for you to make it though. However, the clock hands don’t move like a regular clock; they go in opposite directions.

So what you need to do is wait for the gate to open and activate Recall. Use Recall on the front clock hand, so that both the hands are moving around together.This will keep the door open long enough for you to dash through.

Go into the next room and you’ll reach the end of the shrine. Activate it, finishing the shrine and giving you another Light of Blessing. As for getting down, you can use the Zonai Wing or leap off and head to the Temple of Time on foot.

And that’s what you need to know about how to complete the Nachoyah Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.