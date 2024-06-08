How to Complete the Purifying event at the Divide in Destiny 2

The Pathfinder is one a really fun mechanic in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape, sending us all around the Pale Heart to complete challenges. If you have been told to complete the Purifying event at the Divide, then I’ll show you how to get there, and what to do.

These are fun little challenges that can get you plenty of new loot, including variant rolls of the Ergo Sum sword.

How to complete the Purifying event at the Divide

The first thing to do is mark the relevant event on your map. You can do this by opening the Pathfinder and clicking on the challenge node for the Purifying event. The small green waypoint icon will appear above it, and if you check your Destination map in the Divide, you will see the event node will have turned white, as shown below.

To get to this node, spawn at The Impasse, then turn around and make your way through the door behind you as if you were going to get the Facet of Command. Just keep going back until you reach the ice caves, then proceed even further. You will meet a few enemies, so just take them out. When you exit the cave, you will find a corrupted chest, and this is your Purifying event.

This is the challenge where you need to roll a tumbleweed into the hole that will appear in the ground. The tumbleweed will be marked by a waypoint, and you can move it by shooting it. I’d suggest Hand Cannons, Sidearms, or Auto Rifles for this, as they allow you to control it pretty well.

You need to be pretty careful as this is an awkward one, and the tumbleweed can get caught on a couple of awkward rocks. The objective is to roll it down to the bowl, and you just need to roll it through the center. Then it will catch fire and that’s the challenge complete. If you mess it up, you do get to retry, so no worries on that front.

There is some good “magnetism” to the bowl, so you don’t need to be super accurate, which is great. Some enemies will spawn in, so just kill them while you are doing it so they don’t get in the way. Once it is complete, you can go and open your crate and get your rewards, and progress your Pathfinder chart to the next node.

