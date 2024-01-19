While venturing about Night City, V will come across plenty of strange tales, but this one is certainly up there in terms of its strangness. Here’s how to complete the “Space Oddity” gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Complete the Space Oddity Gig in Cyberpunk 2077

To kick off the Space Oddity side quest in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll want to head to Santo Domingo, specifically to the southern corner of Rancho Coronado. Once you reach the necessary location (check out the map below), you’ll come across what looks to be a derelict grocery store surrounded by characters Cyberpunk 2077 rather accusingly labels as “bums.” Walk around the building until you come across a trio that seems to be pouring over some plans; you’ll know you’ve found the right group when they start whispering to shut up because you’re too close.

After a terse introduction, V can select the option to quiz the “bums” about the briefcase they’re seemingly trying to crack open. Since they’re clearly hiding something, you have several options on how to claim it as your own, with the most effective being to either purchase it from the trio or take it through intimidation. You can go with either choice – it won’t affect the outcome of the quest. I chose to purchase simply because I was rolling in eddies by the time this quest cropped up.

Once they’ve abandoned their loot, you’ll need to hack the briefcase to open it. Once you’ve done that, you can peruse it for any and all data, but what you really want to do is head to the Files section and activate the “launch.exe” program. This will bring up a new quest marker, which you’ll obviously want to follow. At the end is the precious loot we’re hunting!

Tracking Down the Drop Point

Grab a vehicle and head on out into the desert. You could run the whole way, but it’s pretty far, so you might as well take a drive and enjoy the wind in V’s hair. As you approach the drop point, your objective will change, highlighting seven enemies that have arrived at the destination before you. Take them out however you see fit. They’re not particularly difficult, but given the wide-open space and lack of cover, it might just be better to get aggressive and storm the group rather than playing it sneaky and quiet.

Once all your foes are dead, you can approach the strange vial that’s embedded itself into the ground. When V goes to loot it, you’ll notice that it contains a single item: Untitled 18 – Brancesi, 2021. Since it’s classified as “Misc.” there’s not much to go on in terms of identifying it. Fortunately, Johnny Silverhand is around to explain that it’s a painting from an extremely famous artist that was stashed on the moon.

There’s nothing you can really do with the painting beyond selling it for the fantastic price of 4,400 eddies. You can also choose to simply keep it, and if you go this route, you’ll be able to appreciate it hanging in V’s apartment. When the game launched, it was possible to sell and buy back Untitled 18 at a cost that could potentially result in infinite cash, but in the years since Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch, CDPR has fixed this exploit. If you want all that money, you’ll need to work for it the good old-fashioned way!

And that’s how you complete the Space Oddity gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.