There’s nothing more immersive than beaming an experience directly into your skull. Here’s how to play a Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Play a Braindance (BD) in Cyberpunk 2077, Answered

The short answer to the above question is that, in the most technical sense, you can’t really “play” a Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077. The procedure, which allows V to effectively place themself inside someone else’s lived experience, only really allows players to witness it in a non-interactive manner. It’s also not something that V can really opt into since the majority of BD experiences are scripted events that must be completed to advance the story.

Having said that, in the instances where you are able to engage with a Braindance, you can still control what V sees and hears by swapping through the various layers of the simulation through the use of an editing tool.

Braindances typically feature three layers that players can switch through at will: Visual, Audio, and Thermal. Most of your information will be gleaned from the first two, with Thermal only cropping up in very specific instances. Beyond these, all you can really do is scrub back and forth, highlighting key points and gathering information.

If you’re wondering whether you can play a Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077 outside of the few scripted story moments that require it, then you’re in luck. While it previously wasn’t the case, the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 has added a feature that allows V to watch Braindances in their apartment.

How to Watch Braindances in V’s Apartment in Cyberpunk 2077

After completing the mission, You Know My Name, players will receive a text from Alex stating that when they return to V’s apartment, they’ll find a spiffy Braindance machine waiting for them. While some were initially hopeful that there’d be an option to purchase and view different BDs at will, that’s sadly not the case. You’ll only be able to view the Lizzy Wizzy concert that took place at the Black Sapphire party, and while it’s cool to see the whole song and dance again, many were left slightly disappointed by the limited use of their own Braindance headset.

Having said that, this is the only instance of a Braindance that players can activate at will in Cyberpunk 2077, as every other instance is an entirely scripted event. For what it’s worth, it’s also a pretty cool Lizzy Wizzy performance that includes the singer caught in the web of a gigantic holographic spider. Neat!

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.