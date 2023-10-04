Should You Kill or Spare Milko in Treating Symptoms Quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Out of all the new jobs added to Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to the Phantom Liberty expansion, “Treating Symptoms” is one of the more cut-and-dry. It largely revolves around V breaking into the base of a gang known as The Voodoo Boys (great gang name) and killing a netrunner threatening one of Mr. Hands’ clients. However, as you’ve no doubt come to expect from CDPR, this gig features a pretty substantial choice: Should you kill or spare Milko, your target? I’ve written up a quick explainer on the consequences of killing or sparing Milko in Cyberpunk 2077‘s “Treating Symptoms” quest to help you live with your choices!

Should You Save Milko in Cyberpunk 2077?

Straight from the get-go, as soon as you make it to The Voodoo Boys’ hideout, your mission is to track down Milko and end his life. While the objective is simple enough, he’s got a whole load of backup willing to put you down for merely looking in their direction. You’ll be pleased to know that you can handle these thugs however you want. Sneak past them all or murder everyone in sight, neither path will impact your final decision when it comes to Milko. Once the henchmen are cleared out (and a particularly nasty robot boss is a pile of scraps) you’ll be directed into the basement where you’re confident Milko is hiding. Yet to your surprise, the netrunner isn’t alone.

Milko is in his chair, seemingly deep within his own cyberware, while a mysterious man by the name of Alan Noël is standing next to the seat, plugged into your target. Talk to him and he’ll inform you that Milko is a small fry in a conspiracy that’s much larger than you know. Alan is working on bringing it all down by specifically taking out the kingpin at the top but in order to do that, he needs Milko alive. The choice is yours: Do you take out Milko to protect your client or do you let him live and trust that Alan will topple the entire operation for good?

The good news is that either decision will complete the gig, so don’t worry about potentially failing the quest. If you let Alan continue his plans, all V needs to do is walk out of the Voodoo Boys’ base and continue on with their life. Mr. Hands will call you, confirming that NetWatch, the organization Alan works for, has placed Indira Barazza in a protection program so she’s no longer in any danger. You’ll get your eddies and the contract will be closed. If you don’t trust Alan or just prefer to deal with the immediate situation, then you can select the option “Here to protect my client,” which prompts the Netwatch agent to attack. You’ll need to kill both Alan and Milko to wrap the gig up. The loot you pull off both bodies isn’t all that impressive but Mr. Hands will still provide you with your due payment.

The choice of sparing or killing Milko in Cyberpunk 2077‘s “Treating Symptoms” is less about mechanical benefits and more about role-playing. There aren’t any major consequences so the choice really just hinges on how you think V would react in the situation. Letting Alan continue his job is arguably the “good” ending to the quest, since fewer people had to die in your pursuit to wrap up the contract, so if you like being a hero, then I’d recommend that option.

