Best Call of Duty Zombies Merch To Get Right Now, Ranked

With Black Ops 6 Zombies well reviewed and popular among fans, it’s a great time to love the iconic Call of Duty horde mode. If you’re looking to add more undead flare to your collection and wardrobe, here is the best Call of Duty Zombies merch to get right now.

11. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Zombies (Original Game Soundtrack)



Available through Amazon Music, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies soundtrack is a must-have for fans of the franchise. The album includes 17 tracks, including the iconic main menu theme “Damned”, and several iconic Easter Egg songs like “Beauty of Annihilation”, “115” and more. It also has some nostalgic deep cuts you may have forgotten, like the songs that appear in the Dead Ops Arcade mode.

Whether you’re grinding for Camos, going for high rounds, or simply racing to Prestige, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies Soundtrack makes for excellent background music when playing the glorious return of Round-Based Zombies in Black Ops 6.

10. Ray Gun Comic Art Gaming T-Shirt



While most Call of Duty Zombies clothing nowadays finds itself on the Call of Duty Shop, there are still some great options from Ripple Junction available on Amazon. This standout depicting the iconic Ray Gun Wonder Weapon in a classic Comic Art style is one of our favorites.

The shirt has a really cool throwback art style, with a design harkening back to the mid-century, retro-future aesthetic that inspired the Ray Gun’s initial design all the way back in 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. This design is available on several different colored shirts, so there are options for everybody. These include Grey, White, Blue, Pink, and Orange.

9. Perk-A-Cola Can T-Shirt



Our next pick is another great T-shirt from Ripple Junction. This one pays tribute to the iconic Juggernog Perk-a-Cola. This one has a bit more of an 80s/90s aesthetic and showcases the Perk in a Can as it appears in Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 6.

The Ripple Junction Juggernog Perk-A-Cola Can T-Shirt is available in a wide variety of fit types and sizes, meaning most Call of Duty fans should be able to find the most comfortable fit for themselves.

8. Call of Duty: Monkeybomb

Exquisite Gaming is known for their figurines which are designed to hold gaming accessories. These controller/phone holders – sometimes referred to as “Cable Guys” – are a great way to declutter your gaming setup while adding some decor. This 8.5″ Monkeybomb figure does just that. The figure has a great sculpt with colorful detail, depicting the iconic exploding cymbal monkey which was first introduced in the Der Riese Zombies map.

7. KontrolFreek Call of Duty Deadshot Edition Performance Thumbsticks

KontrolFreek is one of the true OG gaming accessory brands. If you haven’t tried them yourself, you’re likely still familiar with them from the sponsorships and partner deals they used to do with classic Call of Duty content creators.

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks are an attachment for the thumbsticks of a controller. This raises their overall height, this providing the potential for increased accuracy and precision. In Call of Duty Zombies, the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk also helps with aim. Thus, it’s only fitting that KontrolFreek would pattern a limited edition of their Performance Thumbsticks after that specific Perk-A-Cola. If you’re looking to up your accuracy while grinding for Critical Kills and Headshots to complete Black Ops 6 Camo Challenges, this KontrolFreek accessory is a must have.

The KontrolFreek Call of Duty Deadshot Edition Performance Thumbsticks are available for PlayStation and Xbox.

6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Zombie Key Art Wall Poster, 22.375″ x 34″, Unframed Version

Looking to add some more Call of Duty Zombies decor to your bedroom, dorm, game room or home office? Look no further than this awesome poster from Trends International. This poster shows off some epic art of the Chaos Crew from Black Ops 4 Zombies. While it’s been a few years now since they were the face of the franchise, the exciting ending cutscene for Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies promises the return of several elements from the Chaos storyline.

If you played Black Ops 4 and have some nostalgia for its underrated Zombies maps, show some love for the Chaos Crew with this poster with amazing art featuring Diego, Scarlett, Shaw, and Bruno.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Key Art Poster

If you’re loving Black Ops 6 Zombies, this high-quality poster from the Call of Duty Shop is a great buy. Showcasing the key art of the mode, the poster features Carver, Grey, Maya and Weaver at the ready, surrounded by Zombies and other undead enemy types.

The poster is 11 x 17 inches in size, and digitally printed on glossy paper. As an added bonus, any purchase from the Call of Duty Shop comes with the Call of Duty Fire Safety Weapon Charm, available in Black Ops 6 for U.S. customers.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Black Hoodie

With the latest Call of Duty here, the coldest and darkest months of the year are unfortunately upon us. Whether you’re looking to brave the elements between matches or cozy up in gameplay sessions, this Black Ops 6 Zombies Hoodie has you covered.

This Hoodie has a simple design, boasting the main logo for the mode. This item is 80% cotton, 20% polyester and Regular Fit available in a variety of sizes. Do note that the Black Ops 6 Zombies Hoodie is printed to order, so it may take up to 14 days to ship from the time ordered.

3. Call of Duty Mister Peeks Youtooz Vinyl Figure



This next item is a pre-order that won’t ship until June 2025, but its worth the wait. Youtooz has been killing it with their ever-expanding collection of Call of Duty figures, statues and more. This one features Mister Peeks, the creepy stuffed bunny who moves the mystery box and sells fans Gobblegums in Black Ops 6.

This 4.6 inch tall figure depicts Mister Peeks with concert equipment, referencing the Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg where players visit his club in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. As an added bonus, Zombies fans who purchase this figure will get a code to redeem the Mystery Box Weapon Charm for use in Black Ops 6.

2. Wunderwaffe DG-2 1/2 Scale Replica Statue



Our final two picks for the best Call of Duty Zombies merch out there are replicas of iconic Wonder Weapons. They often sell out fast, but its worth getting on the Call of Duty Shop mailing list for updates on their availability.

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is an iconic Wonder Weapon, which debuted back in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies, and has appeared as recently as in Modern Warfare Zombies in MW3.

This half-scale replica of the DG-2 is incredibly detailed. It’s made of ABS, PVC and Rubber. However, the surfaces are textured to invoke the feeling of realistic metal and wood surfaces. It also comes with a stand to proudly display.

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 1/2 Scale Replica Statue also comes with bonus in-game content. Fans who order the replica can use the Gold Lightning Weapon Camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

1. Call of Duty Ray Gun Replica Statue

Without a doubt, the best merch money can buy for Call of Duty Zombies fans is the official Ray Gun Replica. The Ray Gun is an absolute staple of the mode, appearing in nearly every Treyarch Zombies map since 2008. This incredible replica allows you to wield the weapon yourself.

This impressive replica is 1:1 scale, and weighs just over 13lbs with its iconic Mystery Box stand. It is made of PU and Resin, and features LED Lights in the Mystery Box and Ray Gun itself. The surface is also treated with some realistic ware, making this Ray Gun replica look incredibly authentic, and as realistic as a Ray Gun can be.

