How to Complete Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Yamiyo Shrine tasks you with throwing things around and, while that might sound like fun, there’s an ancient robot trying to kill you while you do it. So if you’re wondering how to complete Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s what you need to know.

This is How to Beat Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK) With Just a Few Fire Fruit

Tears of the Kingdom’s Yamiyo Shrine is nearly identical to the Teniten Shrine. Both have you throwing things at constructs and both have more or less the same layout.

If you’ve not found the shrine yet, check out the map below. This is a relatively short fight, more of a tutorial. Here’s what to do once you’re inside.

Run into the room and grab at least four fire fruit from the bushes in the room.

Then, run up to the raised platform in the middle of the room, out of view of the construct.

Practice throwing one fire fruit. You do this by holding R, which will ready you to throw your weapon. Instead of releasing it, hit up on the D-pad and use the right thumbstick to select an item, in this case the fire fruit. Release and you can throw it.

Now, move back so you can just see the construct and throw a fire fruit at it.

Next, you’ll be required to hit the construct while it’s moving. At least, that’s what the screen text implies. The best way to do it is to wait for it to briefly pause and then hit it with the fire fruit. That’s what I did, partly because I have no shame.

Once you’ve dispatched the construct using your fire fruit, the altar door will open and you can claim your glowing prize.

Once you've dispatched the construct using your fire fruit, the altar door will open and you can claim your glowing prize.

So if you wanted to know how to complete Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, that's your answer.