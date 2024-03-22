Some games, like Capcom’s Monster Hunter series, have some pretty in-depth cooking mechanics to consider. When at camp in Capcom’s other fantasy game, Dragon’s Dogma 2, you may notice an option to grill some meat. Here’s how to cook food in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Cooking Explained

Cooking is fairly straightforward. You’ll need to have one of the many different types of camping kits in your Arisen or a Pawn’s inventory. Once at one of the many campfires spread throughout Vermund and Battahl, use one of your camping kits. Approach the little meat table near the fire once the resting screen loads. If you have ingredients in your inventory that can be cooked, you’ll have the option of opening up the cooking menu. Different types of cooked meat provide different tiers of bonuses to both your Arisen and every Pawn in your entourage.

What Can You Cook in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

While you’ll likely have an inventory full of herbs, fish, meat, and fruit, you can only cook certain types of meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These include the following, along with all their different qualities (Exquisite, Rotten, etc.):

Scrag of Beast

Dried Meat

Beast-Steak

Scrag of Beast and Dried Meat give a day-long buff to Strength, Defense, and Stamina, whereas Beast-Steak also provides benefits to Recovery. Aged meat provides more benefits than the base form or Rotten meat. You can age meat by keeping it in your inventory or storage for an in-game day or two. If you think Aged meat will go rotten before you can use it, it’s best to combine it and make Dried Meat.

It’s a good idea to cook before tackling difficult enemies, such as Griffons or Drakes, as the bonuses to Stamina and Recovery, in particular, will help keep you and your Pawns in the first for longer. You can find these pieces of meat from defeating beast-like enemies such as wolves, though bigger boss monsters often drop meat as well.

And that’s how to cook food in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While nowhere near as complicated as other games, it’s still an important mechanic to get a grasp of on your dangerous adventures.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.