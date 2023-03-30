One of the most iconic and addictive elements of the Resident Evil 4 remake, shockingly, has nothing to do with any action or horrific encounters. Instead, Resident Evil 4 somehow manages to make inventory management fun thanks to its system, the Attache Case. Like in the original, the game allows you to upgrade your inventory and move your items around to fit as many items as possible. What’s new to the remake is that you can customize the Attache Case in various ways that best fit your play style!

Customizing Your Attache Case in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can customize the Attache Case in a few different ways outside of buying upgrades that expand its size. Regardless of how big your Attache Case is, you can equip it with charms and even swap your case out entirely. Both charms and different cases carry different effects and can be acquired in different ways.

You can acquire charms at the shooting gallery minigames, which are available in Chapters 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15. By completing the minigame, you acquire tokens that can be used to pull random charms that you can then equip.

The charms each come with their own minor abilities, like allowing you to craft more ammo for certain guns, deal more melee damage, or increase how much money you can get by reselling certain items. You can only equip three at a time, but you can swap through them at any typewriter or between chapters.

As for the Attache Cases themselves, there are five different ones that you can equip in Resident Evil 4, each one bearing special abilities and specific methods of how to acquire it. Sadly, if you are playing the game normally, you won’t be able to get some of these cases as they were either a pre-order bonus or a part of the Digital Deluxe/Collector’s Editions.

Like charms, you can swap out your Attache Case at a typewriter or between chapters and, thankfully, all of your item placements will immediately carry over to the new case! The cases, as well as their abilities and how to get ahold of them, are as follows:

Silver Attache Case (Chapter 1: Your starting case) – Increases the drop rate of handgun ammo.

Black Attache Case (Chapter 4: Traded from the Merchant for 8 Spinel) – Increases the drop rate for large resources.

Leather Attache Case (Chapter 8: Traded from the Merchant for 12 Spinel) – Increases the drop rate for Red Herbs.

Classic Attache Case (Pre-Order Bonus) – Increases the drop rate for gunpowder.

Gold Attache Case (Exclusive to the Digital Deluxe/Collector’s Edition) – Increases the drop rate for pesetas.

It’s a shame that two of these cases are locked behind out-of-game barriers, especially given that they have arguably the best benefits to players, but at least the charm system allows you to still give your Attache Cases some flair and style, as well as give Leon the resources he needs to save Ashley and stop Los Illuminados.

And that's how you customize your Attache Case in Resident Evil 4!