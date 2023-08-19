How to Disable the Selunite Outpost Underdark Statues in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you head into Baldur’s Gate 3’s Underdark, there are the monsters that you might expect. But on top of that, there are statues and turrets that will murder you at the drop of a hat. If you’re regularly dying to laser-firing statues, you’ll want to know how to disable the Selunite Outpost statues in the Underdark of Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s the answer.

Here’s How to Disable the Underdark Outpost Statues in BG3

The moment you attempt to leave the outpost, you’ll be attacked by a minotaur. At least, you will if it can reach you. This encounter is really intended to demonstrate the power of the statues that are on either side of the Selunite Outpost. They’ll destroy the minotaur, but once you step outside the outpost, they’ll zap you too.

To get around them, first look at the statue in the middle of the room and you’ll see a Moonstone at the top. Attack the Moonstone with any ranged weapon, magical or not, and that’ll shut down the statues. Now, when you peek outside you’ll see the statues beams are off. Could it really be that easy? Yes, it is. But there’s another challenge to come.

How to Deal With the Arcane Turrets

The catch is that when you reach the Arcane Tower, you’ll encounter some other automated menaces, the Arcane Turrets. There are two near the entrance of the tower and two inside the tower. We have a guide to getting into the Tower but read on for another approach.

Unfortunately, you can’t easily shut off the Arcane Turrets as you can the Selunite Outpost statues. Instead, you first have to turn off the generator inside the tower to disable them. The catch is that to reach it you’ll have to make it past the Arcane Turrets. So, the simplest way to deal with them is to attack them. Any method of attack will work but electric/lightning attacks do the most damage. I split my party, used a Scroll of Invisibility to get up close to one, then used Shocking Grasp to take it out. Then, I took the other one out from afar using ranged attacks.

The alternative to just shooting or bashing them (shooting is much safer) is to use a Sussur Bloom. Throw one of these close enough and it’ll shut down the turret because they block magic. You can find Sussur Blooms in the Underdark, but the catch is they also block your magic. That means if you’re planning on carrying them to the Arcane Tower, your spells will be neutralized, making you more vulnerable. There are a couple at the base of the Arcane Tower, but those are beyond the turrets.

The simplest way to disable the Arcane Turrets is to zap them. If you’ve got some scrolls of invisibility, use those to get up close. Then, destroy the turrets or waltz past them. And if not, blast them from afar using turn-based mode.

That’s how to deal with the Selunite Outpost statues and the Arcane Tower Turrets in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking for more tips to overcome the challenges of the game, make sure to look through our comprehensive collection of guides.