Alien: Isolation‘s ending felt like a set up for a sequel. We never got one, but Dark Horse Comics stepped up to continue the story of film heroine Ellen Ripley’s daughter. So just what happened to Amanda Ripley after Alien: Isolation? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Amanda Ripley After Alien: Isolation?

We may never be getting an Alien: Isolation 2, but there were a couple of Dark Horse comic runs that resolved her fate. Alien: Isolation, which took place 15 years after Alien, ended with Amanda Ripley escaping Sevastopol station and drifting in space. Just before the credits rolled, there was a brief flash of light on her space helmet, suggesting she was about to get rescued.

Related: Alien: Isolation’s Xenomorph Is Terrifying Even When You Understand How Its AI Cheats

The special edition of Aliens suggested she eventually got married (to someone called McClaren) and passed away before her mother was rescued. But factoring in the duplicitous nature of Weyland-Yutani, that could have been a lie. Here’s what happened next, according to the comics.

Aliens: Resistance

Amanda is indeed picked up, after floating in space for three days in a pressure suit. That, combined with her experiences on Sevastapol station, gives her a touch of claustropbia. But, like her mother, Weyland-Yutani refuse to clear her of any wrongdoing, “They want me grateful and obedient. They want me on a leash,” she explains.

She teams up with friend Zula Hendricks, who’d also been through hell, to covertly take on Weyland-Yutani. The company continues to experiment on the Xenomorph, even using the aliens’ acid blood in bullets.

The pair deal a major blow to Weyland-Yutani, but the series ends with Amanda and Zula taking on hordes of Xenomorphs, moments away from being obliterated by a nuclear weapon.

Aliens: Rescue

Amanda and Zula escape their near-certain deaths. How? The comics handwaves their survival away, with Zula remarking that, “We survived a goddamn nuke, and no-one has any idea how or why. We have all the power here.”

Amanda, Zula, and a team of others then go on to destroy a xenomorph hive on a nearby planet to avoid the spread of the bugs and prevent Weyland-Yutani getting their hands on more xeno-material. After blowing up a total of three Alien queens, they make good their escape.

Alien: Blackout

There’s also a Five Nights at Freddy’s-style mobile game (now delisted) that features Amanda Ripley. Alien: Blackout has Amanda Ripley helping save the day, but it’s vague about where this story fits into Alien canon. It could possibly take place right after Amanda’s rescue, before Alien: Resistance. As a neat bonus, this game features the return of Andrea Deck as Amanda Ripley, who voiced the character in Alien: Isolation.

And after that? Nothing. Rescue and Resistance were created by Dark Horse Comics, but Marvel Comics took over the Alien franchise after that thanks to Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox. And, while apparently alive, Amanda Ripley and the Alien: Isolation storylines haven’t been revisited in more recent comics.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more